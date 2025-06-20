How is Jett Washington related to Kobe Bryant?

It’s been almost five years since Kobe Bryant’s tragic passing, but his impact on the game—and the people he loved—still lingers in powerful ways. While the world remembers him for five NBA titles and the “Mamba” mindset, his family remembers him as something even more personal. Especially Jett Washington. As Kobe’s nephew, Jett’s journey is tied to a legacy that’s far bigger than just basketball. And now, all eyes are on him—not just because of the name he carries, but the talent he’s starting to show on the court and the field.

Notably, athletic excellence runs through Jett’s bloodline. His father, Jerrod Washington, once suited up for the New England Patriots after being drafted in 1994. Meanwhile, his mother, Sharia Washington—Kobe’s eldest sister—played all-conference volleyball at Temple. So it’s no surprise that Jett’s already making waves. In fact, 247 Sports ranked him the No. 1 prospect in Nevada last year for the class of 2026.

Still, it’s the bond between uncle and nephew that adds a deeper meaning to Jett’s rise. As his father told The Athletic, “Jett was Kobe’s guy … Kobe used to tell me, ‘I need him every summer to come work with me.’ He would give Jett words of wisdom. Anytime Jett would play in something, he’d send his uncle a clip, and Kobe would make a comment. Kobe would send him back emojis or tell him to make this adjustment or that adjustment. They were close.” That mentorship clearly shaped him, both mentally and skill-wise.

Beyond that, there’s another emotional layer to Jett’s journey. He shared a tight bond with his cousin, the late Gianna Bryant. They played basketball together often, and now Jett honors her memory in a quiet, touching way—by wearing the No. 2 jersey, just like Gianna once did.

To this day, Jett carries Kobe’s lessons with him. As he revealed, “If you want something, you got to work for it. It’s not going to be handed to you.” It’s that kind of wisdom—and work ethic—that reminds us the Mamba legacy isn’t just living on. It’s evolving.

Jett Washington’s two-sport grind is gaining serious momentum

So far, Jett Washington isn’t just following in Kobe Bryant’s footsteps—he’s doubling down on the grind. While Kobe Bryant was all-in on basketball, Jett’s applying that same relentless “Mamba mentality” to both basketball and football. That’s right—just like his late uncle and his father, Jett is focusing on both sports. He started early, too, playing football and basketball since the age of nine.

Naturally, being a dual-sport athlete comes with its own unique hustle. When asked how he balances both, Jett told Las Vegas Weekly, “They’re both equal, because you put in so much work in both.” Still, when pressed on where his heart lies, he gave sportswriter Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson a pretty clear answer: football.

More importantly, his dedication is paying off. Jett officially committed to Oregon on Thursday, choosing to take his football career to the next level with the Ducks. According to 247Sports, the Bishop Gorman standout is currently the No. 18 recruit in the nation and the second-best safety in the 2026 class.

With that, Oregon just landed its first five-star commitment for 2026. Head coach Dan Lanning, who already built one of the most stacked classes in school history last year, just added another major weapon.