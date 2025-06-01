How Many Championships Does Lakers Legend Robert Horry Have?

Robert Horry isn’t losing sleep over what people think of his legacy. The Lakers legend recently opened up about how he technically fit the Hall of Fame criteria. But even then, he’s not begging for a plaque in Springfield. All things considered, Robert Horry’s 16-season NBA run is the stuff of playoff dreams. Horry knows the numbers aren’t jaw-dropping like Michael Jordan or Larry Bird, yet he wants people to understand there’s more to the Hall than just NBA stat sheets.

Horry put it best when he said, “It’s about your basketball career, not what you did in the NBA. I know what I did throughout my career as a basketball player, those are Hall of Fame stats.” That confidence didn’t come out of nowhere. What truly sets him apart? Rings. And not just a couple. Robert Horry’s NBA journey kicked off right when the league was still living in Michael Jordan’s shadow. Drafted in 1992, he clinched seven titles across three different teams. And when compared to Jordan?

While Jordan’s six titles often steal the spotlight, Horry even surpassed him with 7 titles. He wasn’t the star, but he sure was clutch. Drafted by the Houston Rockets in 1992, Horry wasted no time making an impact. In just his second and third seasons, he helped the Rockets win back-to-back championships. Sure, the timing was interesting. Because somehow, Big Shot Rob always found himself in the right place, at exactly the right time.

How did Robert Horry end up with more rings than MJ?

Recall the timing? Michael Jordan had just taken a break from basketball after securing his three-peat with the Bulls. But that window of opportunity didn’t go to waste. Horry took full advantage, stepping into the spotlight while the Bulls retooled without MJ. Naturally, Horry’s early success came with its share of turbulence.

After his Rockets run, the franchise wanted to make a splash by bringing in Charles Barkley. That move meant Horry was sent packing. At first, he landed with the Suns, but it didn’t last long. By January 1997, Horry found himself in Los Angeles, right as the Lakers were building something special around a newly signed Shaquille O’Neal. Talk about good timing.

From there, things got even more interesting. In his first three years with the Lakers, Horry proved he wasn’t just there to fill the bench. He showed up in big moments, built trust within the squad, and earned his spot. Meanwhile, Shaq had taken over the league, and Kobe Bryant was transforming into a bona fide superstar. Together, they had the firepower, and Horry was the glue holding it all together in crunch time.

At that point, what made Horry unique was his ability to shine without demanding the spotlight. He didn’t ask for plays to be drawn up for him. He didn’t pout about stats. Instead, he did the dirty work—defense, hustle, and most importantly, making clutch shots when it mattered most.

Eventually, once Phil Jackson joined as head coach in 1999, the Lakers turned into a championship machine. They rattled off three straight titles and, to this day, remain the last NBA team to pull off a three-peat. Horry was crucial during those playoff runs. And even though his loyalty was not well rewarded, his contributions were unforgettable.

So yeah—seven rings don’t lie.