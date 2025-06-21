How Many Children Does Dominique Wilkins Have? Exploring Ex-NBA Star’s Lesser-Known Family

Anyone who’s followed Dominique Wilkins knows the man was electric on the court. Nicknamed “The Human Highlight Film,” Wilkins had a knack for turning every game into a show. His jaw-dropping dunks and unstoppable scoring earned him nine NBA All-Star nods. But while fans remember him flying high in Atlanta Hawks colors, there’s another side of Wilkins many haven’t explored—his roots, his family, and the legacy his kids might just carry forward.

Now, looking back at where it all started, Dominique’s journey is just as compelling off the hardwood. Born in Paris on January 12, 1960, to U.S. Air Force Sergeant John Wilkins and Gertrude Baker, he grew up bouncing between cities—Dallas, Baltimore, and eventually Washington, North Carolina. That’s where his greatness began. At Washington High School, he not only led his team to back-to-back Class 3-A State Championships in 1978 and 1979, but also grabbed MVP honors both years. That early dominance laid the foundation for the legend he would become.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dominique Wilkins’ lesser-known family

Moving into his personal life, Wilkins hasn’t just built a basketball resume—he’s built a family, too. He was married to Nicole Berry from 1992 to 2003, and later tied the knot with Robin Campbell Wilkins in 2006. Between the two marriages, Dominique is the proud father of five kids: Aiysha, Danielle, Jacob Dominique, Chloe, and Alysandra. And the family hoops legacy doesn’t stop there—his brother Gerald Wilkins also made waves in the NBA.

AD

But among his children, it’s Jacob Dominique who’s starting to draw serious attention. At just 18, the 6’9” forward already got his nickname, “Baby Highlight,” though at this point, “not so baby” might be more accurate. Leading Grayson High School to a 25-2 record and clinching the #1 spot in the state, Jacob’s making a name for himself.

And here’s where things get really exciting. Jacob’s been turning heads across the nation. He’s ranked #43 by On3 and #53 by ESPN. He also ranked #5 in Georgia by ON3 and #27 nationally by 247 Sports. Interestingly, he has already competed against Carmelo Anthony’s and LeBron James’ sons in dunk contests, showcasing incredible moves, including a reverse jam. Now committed to UGA, Jacob’s locked in to carry the Wilkins name forward, maybe straight into NCAA history.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jacob wants to create his own legacy

Though carrying a Hall of Fame last name could easily feel like pressure, Jacob Wilkins seems to thrive on flipping that narrative. He’s not ducking expectations—he’s rewriting them. A few months back, the Grayson High star shared his mindset with 11Alive’s Marcus Greaves, saying, “I feel like me, doing my own thing, and just trying to perform at the best level I can, will write my own ticket.” And that ticket, clearly, isn’t a hand-me-down.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 17, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Former basketball players Dominique Wilkins (left) and Shaquille O’Neal attend NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Jacob respects the Wilkins name, no doubt—but he’s not about to let it define him. “I always try to make my own thing, because if I’m living up to somebody else, then that’s not going to (be in) my best interest,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That father-son guidance is pretty straightforward. As Jacob put it, “He’s told me to just block out everything, focus in on what I need to do, don’t worry about what everyone has to say, because everybody’s gonna have an opinion, no matter if they like you or don’t like you.” Something Bronny James should have heard.

But when it comes to athleticism, let’s just say the genes didn’t skip a beat. Jacob’s more of a perimeter threat, but when the talk shifts to dunks? He’s got jokes. “I always tell him that if I was playing back then and I was dunking back then, they wouldn’t have (been able) to do it with me… but people know.” One thing’s for sure—Jacob isn’t just stepping out of his father’s shadow, he’s building his own spotlight.