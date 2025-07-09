How Many Rings Does Magic Johnson Have? A Look at the Lakers Legend’s Championship Legacy

“I love sports. I love to be in the ownership because it’s important that they see minorities in an ownership position. Magic Johnson spoke to CBS Mornings about his intentions of being the ownership group is not only to add dollars to his resume. “I love helping the athletes transition from their sport to hopefully business or whatever they want to do after their time being an athlete.”

Ever since he stopped being an athlete, the transition was quick, thanks to his mentor, Dr. Jerry Buss. Taking his teachings into account, the Michigan State alum not only achieved success on the court but off the court as well. Now that we know the backstory, let’s find out Johnson’s current tally of rings that could change any minute.

How Many Rings Does Magic Johnson Have in the NBA?

“What an amazing addition to my collection! I’m now up to 17 championship rings: 11 with the Lakers, 1 with the Sparks, 1 with LAFC, 2 with the Dodgers, and now 2 with Team Liquid!” Back in February, to celebrate his winning resume, Magic Johnson shared his total number of titles he currently holds. It includes everything he achieved as a player, including being part of the ownership group of different sports franchises.

As a player, Magic won 5 NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers. The time when he played alongside Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, as the team earned the title of the Showtime Era. They won five championship titles between 1980 and 1988 (1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988). On the personal front, Magic Johnson secured 3 NBA Finals MVPs over his decorated then-captain.

At first, it may surprise but in actuality, it isn’t. In fact, the first Finals MVP stat may shock you. Magic Johnson won the NBA Finals MVP award as a rookie, which is yet to be broken. In Game 5 of the Finals, Kareem injured his ankle and was doubtful for the next game. The series was a close encounter, 3-2, favoring the Lakers. But the players were dejected seeing their captain injured, so Magic stepped up. He even dropped the iconic line in the locker room. “I said, ‘Never fear, Magic is here’.”

In 1982, it was a new era under Pat Riley, and Johnson, in the previous season, missed time due to injury. With a rematch of the 1980 finals, it once again needed Game 6, and the Lakers once again won. Magic was not the top of the scoring charts with 16.2 per contest. But his rebounding skills helped them script the win 10.8 points per game. Not bad for a 6-foot-9 guard.

In the 1987 finals, KAJ was 40 during the playoffs. So, Magic Johnson took control offensively. Thus ended up being the best scorer from any team. With 26.2 points per game, he also beat his arch nemesis, not only for the title but for scoring bragging rights as well. Larry Bird had 24.2 points per game to show for his efforts over 6 games.

Magic Johnson’s NBA Rings – Year-by-Year Breakdown

Year Opponent Result Finals MVP 1980 Philadelphia 76ers LA Lakers (4-2) Magic Johnson 1982 Philadelphia 76ers LA Lakers (4-2) Magic Johnson 1985 Boston Celtics LA Lakers (4-2) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 1987 Boston Celtics LA Lakers (4-2) Magic Johnson 1988 Detroit Pistons LA Lakers (4-3) James Worthy

Magic Johnson’s Championship Wins After Retirement

Even in the post-retirement run, he started where he left off. It all started with the Purple and Gold, where he won 5 as an executive. In 1994, he had about 4.5% of the team’s share, and called the moment “bittersweet” when he sold them in 2010. Yes, he was part of the group when the Kobe-Shaq era brought gold and even when Kobe-Gasol delivered two championships. Even though he sold his stakes in the Lakers, the love for Los Angeles continued.

He is still part of the multiple teams’ ownership group. Consisting of the LA Sparks, who won the WNBA championship in 2016. Not to forget his “beloved” Dodgers, who won the 2024 World Series, and also in 2020. His men’s soccer team, LAFC, won the MLS Cup in 2022. So, all his investments in LA have turned to gold. After narrowly missing out on the Spirits’ side in women’s soccer, Magic Johnson is also a proud owner of the Dodgers. As stated earlier, he is even involved with the esports community, with Team Liquid.

Magic Johnson vs. Michael Jordan – Who Has More Rings?

Two NBA greats who led their teams to dynasties. After the Showtime Era ended, Michael Jordan and his Bulls dominated in the 90s. His Airness ended his career with 6 championships in 6 NBA finals appearances. So, during the playing days, it was MJ who ended up being the leader. But when it comes to ownership, Magic Johnson hands down wins again.

Jordan’s front office stint with the Wizards and the Hornets did not produce any results like Magic. But after selling his NBA stake, the Bulls legend now owns 23XI, a team in NASCAR. So, it will take some time for him to match the total rings of the Lakers legend.

FAQs About Magic Johnson’s Rings

How many times was Magic Johnson Finals MVP? Three times. In 1980, 1982, and 1987.

Did Magic Johnson win a title after returning in 1996? No, after returning after 4 4-year layoff, he played in 32 regular-season games. But it was the Rockets who beat them in the first round of the playoffs.

How old was Magic when he won his first ring? He was a rookie with the Lakers when he was selected as the number 1 overall pick in the draft. At the time, he was 20 years old

Was Magic the first rookie to win Finals MVP? Yes, Magic was and is the only rookie in the NBA history to win the coveted Finals MVP.