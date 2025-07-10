“I Am Sorry”: Magic Johnson Mourns Frank Layden’s Sudden Demise After Revealing Unheard Details

Death sucks – there’s no two ways about it. There’s just something about never seeing a person again till ascension that makes an unfillable void for eternity. But when it’s a cult hero, that news hits different. Utah Jazz’s recent history has been as forgettable as it comes. They were clinging onto their Frank Layden era in the 80s like it was their last hope in the world. So his sudden demise would’ve made a crater sized impact in Beehive State. But you know the one mourning the most? Jazz’s own nightmare – Magic Johnson.

“I am sorry to hear about the passing of Coach Frank Layden who coached the Utah Jazz from 1981-1989. Coach Layden made Utah one of the toughest teams for my Lakers to play against because of his brilliant strategies on offense and defense. Most people don’t know he also had an awesome sense of humor. I will be praying for the Layden family during this difficult time 🙏🏾,” said Johnson on X.

This is a developing article…