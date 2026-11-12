“I Apologize Like a Man”: Nick Young Responds to Stephen Curry Callout as Gilbert Arenas Finally Backs Down Over Ayesha Curry

The internet chatter surrounding Ayesha Curry’s leading role in the Roku Channel original rom-com Second Chance Holiday has snowballed into a massive sports-media flashpoint. Following the film’s November 5, 2026 release, her on-screen kissing scene with co-star Matthew Daddario was debated on podcasts, putting Ayesha under a harsh microscope as Stephen Curry’s wife. When Steph finally stepped in, dropped a few names, and demanded respect for his wife, his former teammate got the memo and apologized while taking his buddy down with him.

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Among the most vocal commentators on Ayesha’s new acting job were former NBA stars Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young on their podcast, We Said What We Said. Their unfiltered commentary of the Curry family dynamic drew a stern, direct public rebuke from the Golden State Warriors superstar himself.

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Josiah Johnson informed them about it during Gil’s Arena, it immediately put Curry’s former championship teammate, Nick Young on edge. Then they watched Curry’s video where he explicitly names Gil and Nick.

Faced with direct pushback from a universally respected league superstar, Arenas tried to clarify he didn’t mean any disrespect, but it was a commentary on why Ayesha was getting criticized.

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“But this is exactly why I made the comment because he’s [Steph] a ‘professional’ professional, right?” Arenas explained. “He doesn’t get in trouble for nothing. He says the right things, right? The family, everybody’s good. If you got to judge this family, the only ‘blemish’ is the things that his wife has said. There’s nothing Steph has ever said. No ticketing, no smoking, no nothing. This is how he conducts himself. So when you know something like that is going about the name, it’s like, because he is damn near like a perfect dude. So that’s why I was saying, like, you know, if there’s a blend, if there is, if someone says, ‘Oh, this family…’ it’s only the little things that she said.”

Seeing as Arenas was trying to explain too much, Swaggy P was the first to step forward and own up to his remarks, offering a direct mea culpa. And he threw Gil under the bus while he was at it.

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“Hey man, f—- with nothing about Steph. I’m sorry, man. This man [Arenas] won’t say sorry at all,” Young conceded. “I’m sorry, Steph. You my dog. I love you. If I said anything, I apologize like a man. I’m sorry.”

As soon as Arenas realized what Young was doing, he quickly apologized.

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“I’m sorry if he’s offended,” Arenas said. “I didn’t mean it like that. I was just saying he’s such a perfect dude that you… I’m sorry.”

Not only did the podcast hosts quickly walk back their commentary and deliver apologies, but Josiah also mentioned they’d address this properly on a subsequent episode of We Said What We Said.

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Swaggy won his 2018 chip on the Golden State Warriors. He wasn’t going to let this ruin his relationship with Curry. He continued to throw all the blame on Gil, even claiming he’d been getting him in trouble since they were teammates with the Washington Wizards, further backing Arenas into a corner.

Guest panelist Iman Shumpert (who has previously addressed media coverage of his personal life) enjoyed the entire thing and noted how rare it is for public figures to check their commentary so directly.

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During the podcast episode that triggered the firestorm, Arenas and Young analyzed the public’s perception of the Curry household. After LeSean McCoy’s harsh commentary on his own podcast, Arenas said that the media disproportionately targets Ayesha because her public-facing persona differs from the traditional archetype of an NBA superstar’s spouse. Arenas characterized Stephen Curry as the ultimate symbol of the ideal family man.

“He’s [Steph Curry] the definition of what everybody sees as a father,” Arenas stated on We Said What We Said. “Got the best kids. The only blemish in the family is the wife, in a sense. Because she doesn’t act like the other superstars’ wives. You know, Jordan’s wife, Cookie, you know, that’s Magic’s wife, right? Savannah, right? Where we don’t want to hear you. We just want to know you’re there. You’re fine. Like, you are taking the pictures.”

Arenas later clarified that he was not calling Ayesha a literal blemish, but rather describing the critical lens some fans use to judge her.

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Nick Young mocked the extreme reaction to Ayesha’s on-screen kiss with an NSFW yet hilarious rant. But his acting was so realistic that it looked like he really meant it.

However, the tone shifted dramatically after Steph Curry released a direct video statement via Instagram on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. Calling out Arenas and Young by name and former NFL player Emmanuel Acho, Curry defended his wife’s professional accomplishments and criticized the ignorance directed at Ayesha’s acting career.

“I’ve been hearing a lot of noise, and usually the noise doesn’t bother me, doesn’t bother Ayesha, but this one, in particular, when trying to step on the accomplishments of my wife. Obviously, leading podcasts, tapings, and topics, and giving opinions on somebody else’s wife,” Curry stated. “Nick, Gil, Emmanuel, and anybody else who feels the need to wanna have to jump in and give an opinion on something you don’t really know about, something that kind of speaks to a bigger conversation on how you view women in this world and what they’re allowed and what they’re not allowed to do. Even the ignorance on how acting works.”

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Funny thing. Though Curry name-drops Emmanuel Acho along with Nick and Gil, Acho was the one who offered some pushback on his Speakeasy co-host LeSean McCoy’s comments while still participating in the discussion. But it’s a little slip-up on Curry’s part.

His main goal was to challenge the podcast hosts to make their public apologies just as loud as their original criticisms.

“Obviously, I tried to laugh this one off, but something needs to be said, and anytime Ayesha Curry shows up in your headline, I kindly suggest you just give the happy hands… and maybe the apology can be as loud as y’all leading y’all shows with this topic.”

That wasn’t all. Now even, Steph’s mom, Sonya, called out Arenas and Young.

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Media personalities like Jemele Hill defended Ayesha’s acting career. Yet, with Stephen Curry firmly drawing a line in the sand to protect his wife’s creative endeavors, and podcast hosts like Young and Arenas offering apologies, it is, as Iman Shumpert observed on the show, sometimes the NBA star has to take names to demand accountability.