“I Blame Kim Kardashian”: Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Shares Personal Take On $1.9B Reality Star

The last time Paul Pierce and Kim Kardashian were mentioned together in the same sentence was back in 2023, when both faced lawsuits from crypto investors over EthereumMax (EMAX). Pierce promoted the same crypto that the SEC said Kim Kardashian unlawfully endorsed. But this time around, it’s not finance-related but beauty-related.

Pierce is sharing his thoughts on women today, crediting Kim Kardashian for her influence on how women present themselves today.

“I blame Kim Kardashian for the women we see today,” the Celtics legend said on the Truth After Dark podcast.

The Skims mogul and her sisters have reset beauty standards to something bolder. Pierce is not far off when he says he sees a lot more women model their looks after them.

Paul even touts Kardashian’s impact on the industry when he says, “I truly do [believe] because she is one of the influential women that ever lived.” He went on to reaffirm his point, saying, “She is the reason why the women look they look today, good or bad. That’s just what I feel.”

Kim Kardashian is undeniably influential. With 354 million followers on Instagram, her beauty and fashion brands are among the most sought-after. Despite widespread speculation about extravagant cosmetic enhancements, Kim has never publicly admitted to undergoing most of the procedures the internet claims. However, what she has confirmed helps settle some of the guessing.

In a playful moment on Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, she joked, “Half of mine are probably Botoxed so I can’t….,” while recounting a singing lesson during album recording. In a 2022 interview with Allure, Kim confirmed, “But I’ve chilled, actually. No filler. Never filled either one ever,” putting to rest rumors about lip and cheek enhancements.

Pierce is no stranger to making bold or controversial statements. Recently, on the same podcast, he shared some questionable advice about relationships. Now, listeners and readers are left to judge for themselves how seriously to take his words.

How is Kim Kardashian shaping today’s culture?

Kim Kardashian has turned her reality TV fame into a massive business empire, with a net worth of $1.9 billion as per Forbes (December 2025). The bulk of her fortune comes from her shapewear brand Skims, which was valued at $5 billion after a 2025 funding round. Beyond fashion, she has built successful ventures like KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance.

“I do feel like success is the best revenge,” Kim said, reflecting on her rise from TV star to business mogul. Forbes recognizes her influence, ranking her #71 on Power Women 2025 and #19 among America’s Richest Self-Made Women.

Kim’s impact goes beyond business. She has become a modern fashion icon, shaping beauty and style for over a decade with her bold, avant-garde looks and her influence on body image. Starting as a personal assistant and stylist for Paris Hilton, she and her sisters launched the DASH boutique in 2006. Later, KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance, and Skims solidified her as a trendsetter in fashion and lifestyle.

She is also a passionate advocate for social causes, especially criminal justice reform, gun safety, and cancer awareness. Kim continues to pursue a law degree and has made prison reform her mission. This year, she was honored at Diane von Furstenberg’s DVF Awards in Venice for her work in criminal justice advocacy.