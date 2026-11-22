Michael Jordan’s competitive nature extended beyond NBA games. Even while filming Space Jam, the Chicago Bulls legend found opportunities to play basketball, turning a game on the movie set into an incident that left someone with a broken nose. Despite the injury and blood spilling across the set, the game continued, and filming went on that day.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jordan recalled the basketball sessions during the making of the movie, explaining that courts were often set up whenever he was filming commercials. His longtime collaborator, Space Jam director Joe Pytka, was also part of those games, although Jordan didn’t have much respect for Pytka’s basketball ability.

ADVERTISEMENT

The story was shared by Ballislife on X, offering a glimpse into an unexpected incident from behind the scenes of the 1996 basketball movie.

“He thought he was good. He was absolutely terrible. Terrible.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan then recalled how one of those games turned into a bloody mishap on the set.

“We ended up playing, and I broke his nose playing basketball. And we still filmed that day. Just so you guys know,” Jordan recalled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pytka remembered how the game continued even after the injury, with the bleeding becoming difficult to ignore. Rather than stopping, the two carried on as blood spread across the filming area.

“And I remember we still kept playing while the nose was bleeding and it was spurting blood all over the place.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan was equally determined, showing little interest in stopping despite the injury.

“Let’s keep going. Let’s keep going. His blood just dripping all over the place.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation became even more chaotic as the blood reached the green screen, leaving the stagehands to follow them around with a mop while the game continued. Pytka recalled the unusual cleanup that unfolded during filming.

“And when the stagehands were following us with a mop, mopping up the blood on the green screen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident was not an isolated example of Jordan refusing to let a competition go. Pytka previously described another encounter with Jordan during their time working together, when the two played pool at the Bulls’ training facility. Jordan kept playing until Pytka’s assistant director intervened, telling him they had lost all their petty cash. Pytka also described Jordan’s determination during a game of H.O.R.S.E., when Jordan told him, “I’m not letting you beat me.”

Pytka also reflected on his own basketball ability, recalling how Larry Bird and Charles Barkley had little faith in his game.

“You know, Larry Bird said I was the worst basketball player he’s ever seen. Charles said I was even worse than that. So whatever.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the harsh assessment, Pytka’s recollection ended with admiration for Jordan’s competitive mentality, which extended well beyond professional basketball.

“But Michael, no prisoners, you know, the guy was competitive at every level. He’s incredible. Unbelievable.”

The incident remains a memorable story from the Space Jam set, where a pickup game turned bloody but apparently did little to stop Jordan and Pytka from continuing to compete.