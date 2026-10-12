“I Can’t Wait to See You Somewhere”: Dylan Harper’s Dad Fires Back At Gilbert Arenas After Wild Take On Spurs Star’s Relationship

Recently, Dylan Harper’s off-season has been less about his hooping and more about his relationship drama. But amid the trolling on social media, his father, Ron Harper, a five-time NBA champion, has come to his defense time and again. And on Sunday, he did so once more, calling out former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, who had a bold opinion on the matter.

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“They said he knows about it and he stayed. And that’s the typical response of a young NBA player,” said Arenas on the “We Said What We Said” podcast. “They don’t realize who they are in real time, and they still think they’re in some college s—. She probably had these traits in college, and she doesn’t change her traits because he got money and he’s doing this. Whatever she sees in him, he’s still the same little n–a that I did in college; I cheat on him in college and is not gonna change.”

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This clip later circulated on X, and Ron Harper posted in response, “I can’t wait to see you somewhere!!!! Just worry about his basketball game…….”

The latest controversy began circulating online after a woman accused JoJo Lacey, Dylan Harper’s girlfriend, of messaging and becoming involved with her boyfriend.

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“Since this girl keep texting my man and her slow a– boyfriend keep staying with her trifling cheating a– now everybody getting exposed,” the woman wrote, adding in the comment of the Instagram Story post, “not even my man anymore tbh.” (via Clutchpoints)

Harper and Lacey are rumored to have begun dating around two years ago after meeting at Rutgers University, where both played college basketball. Lacey went undrafted in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The Washington Mystics later gave her a rookie-scale contract on April 14 but waived her two weeks later, before the season began.

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Meanwhile, Dylan Harper was the No. 2 pick of last year’s draft. During the 2025–26 regular season, Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 69 games for San Antonio. Moreover, when it counted in the playoffs, the 20-year-old averaged 18.0 points on 49.3% shooting from the field, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks.

The DMs circulating online allegedly show Dylan Harper’s girlfriend inviting another man to San Antonio, telling him when the Spurs star would be away, and bringing up an upcoming trip to Paris. Lacey, however, made it clear the allegations are false and responded in a TikTok video.

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In the caption, Lacey addressed the rumors: “To all the people believing I’d ever cheat on my hubbyy @DylanHarper.” Her two-word response in the video was “F— them!”

In fact, Dylan Harper supported her with a comment on that post. “We just gone let the world talk,” he wrote, adding a photo of them together in Paris in front of the Eiffel Tower.

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Still, social media and trolls had a field day with that narrative. And his father kept replying to those comments.

Ron Harper wrote, “Worry about you life not someone else’s life please.”

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When a fan posted on X, “Ron Harper (Dylan Harper’s dad) is crashing out about his son,” Dylan Harper’s father even replied to this. “I never crash out on dumb s— 💩 I only worry about his basketball career.”

Lacey had also faced earlier online allegations of infidelity involving a football player, which she denied. In fact, an Instagram account claimed that Dylan had been unfaithful to Lacey, including claims involving a woman he allegedly spent time with while training in Santa Barbara. The claims relied on anonymous sources and remain unverified.

But even then, Ron Harper let the internet have a piece of his mind. “Go life your life,” he wrote, adding a clown emoji.