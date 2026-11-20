Charles Barkley’s connection to RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist Sam Star goes back much further than their relationship as godfather and godchild. The NBA legend revealed that Sam’s mother was his high-school cheerleader and one of his closest friends, offering a surprising glimpse into a friendship that began long before either became famous.

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Barkley was asked about being Sam’s godfather and whether the drag performer had ever taught him how to play basketball. But the question led to an unexpected reveal about Sam’s mother and Barkley’s high-school days, leaving the interviewer surprised by how far back their connection went.

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“I couldn’t believe it either. So Sam’s mom is one of my best friends. She cheered for me in high school,” Barkley explained during the conversation. The story came during a conversation featuring Barkley discussing his relationship with Sam Star, where he revealed that Sam’s mother was actually a cheerleader when he was playing in high school.

When the interviewer initially assumed that she had simply attended his basketball games, Barkley clarified that she was a cheerleader. He also revealed that he has known Sam throughout her life, explaining how their longstanding friendship eventually made him her godfather.

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Their relationship also extended beyond the occasional interaction, with Barkley reportedly helping Sam’s mother through difficult financial periods. The NBA legend supported the family while Leslie Blair worked multiple jobs, even helping her keep her home, highlighting how close he remained to them over the years.

Barkley also made it clear that his relationship with Sam goes beyond simply being her godfather. Having attended Sam’s shows, the former NBA star praised her talent and showed genuine appreciation for her work as a drag performer.

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“He’s a very talented person. He is tremendously talented,” Barkley said, making his admiration for Sam clear.

The conversation then took a hilarious turn when the interviewer asked what Barkley’s drag name would be if Sam were his drag mother. Barkley initially suggested “Chuck Chuckzilla,” before the pair started brainstorming other possibilities.

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“Berry Chuckley” was thrown into the conversation, followed by “Princess Layup,” which Barkley admitted was not a bad suggestion. The exchange continued with “Ali Oops,” prompting Barkley to acknowledge that the interviewer was getting better at coming up with names.

The former NBA star eventually found himself in his element, joking around and embracing the conversation. Known for his outspoken personality and willingness to say whatever comes to mind, Barkley showed a different side of himself as he entertained the suggestions.

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From “Chuck Chuckzilla” to “Princess Layup,” the conversation was a reminder that Barkley rarely needs a basketball debate to make an interview entertaining. His playful exchange with the interviewer offered a lighter look at the NBA legend, with the unexpected story behind his relationship with Sam Star making the conversation even more memorable.