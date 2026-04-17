“I Couldn’t Believe That Play”: LaMelo Ball Pulling Bam Adebayo’s Ankle Left Ex-Warriors Star Shocked

It’s been two days since LaMelo Ball‘s ‘dirty play’ ended Bam Adebayo’s season. Heat coach and teammates blasted the Hornets star for his blatant actions. While he claimed it was not intentional, the league did penalize the 24-year-old star. Still, the entire drama has caught the 5x All-Star and an NBA Hall of Famer by surprise.

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“Being judged after not making a mistake may be less harsh than being judged for making a mistake,” former Warriors star Chris Webber said on The Rich Eisen Show. “I was looking at this game, I couldn’t believe that play. I don’t think it was on purpose or malicious. Every player has done that after a foul would grab a guy trying to hold his leg, you know, so I don’t think it was any malicious on Ball’s part. But also, I think it’s on the refs. Like he could be the one to foul 50 people. If no one calls it, you know, then what are we supposed to do?”

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This is in line with the NBA pool report, as the crew chief explained why there was no review for this play. When the contact occurred, Miami rushed ahead into a fast break, and since the clock did not stop, there was no window for review. Crew chief Zach Zarba pointed out that without a stoppage, officials lost the chance to revisit the play. But the 24-year-old did not go unpunished.

Webber agreed with the NBA’s statement, which called LaMelo Ball’s actions reckless. Further, the league also hit the Hornets’ star with two fines totaling $60,000. A $35,000 is for his trip of Adebayo. The NBA further upgrades the action to a Flagrant, adding another $25,000 fine for cursing post-game. Melo was on the floor when he grabbed Bam Adebayo’s ankle, which caused the Heat star to lose his balance, and he came crashing down on his tailbone.

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It ended his night and was a major hit to Miami’s chances to win. After the game, LaMelo Ball clarified his stance. “I apologize on that one. I got hit in the head, didn’t really know where I was, but I’mma check on him and see if he’s okay and everything.” But he never met the Heat star.

Bam Adebayo remains cryptic on LaMelo Ball’s intentions

Speaking to the media for the first time on Thursday, Bam Adebayo wasn’t a fan of the penalty. “I think LaMelo’s going to see it as another game. He makes, what, $30 [million] a year? The [$60,000 fine] he’s not even going to see. Nobody is really going to know the truth but LaMelo if it was dirty or not.” Why this remains a mystery is that the Hornets star did not approach Bam after the incident.

“It didn’t happen. By that time, I was in the shower trying to figure out what I was gonna do next. Obviously, everything happened all at once, and I wanted to be out there. At some point, I’ll see him again, we’ll have that conversation, and we’ll move on.” The 3x NBA All-Star remained calm and composed while speaking to the media, even though the injury meant he could not help his team.

The league did upgrade the foul to flagrant, but there was no suspension for the Hornets’ star. This is still a big debate among fans and analysts. Because the injury forced Bam Adebayo out, the questions around LaMelo Ball’s intention and even the referee’s missed officiating calls arose.