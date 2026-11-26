Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal are no strangers to friendly fire. Before the Thanksgiving Eve matchup between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers, Barkley found the perfect moment to take a shot at his frenemy, and LSU. Chuck aimed Shaq’s beloved LSU as the Tigers endure a rough college football season.

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The jab landed amid a wider crisis for the school, with the SEC set to consider LSU’s membership next month.

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“Y’all can read, though. Don’t act like I can’t read. I went to Auburn. I didn’t go to LSU. Hey, nice losing streak,” Charles Barkley said as the Inside Guys crew teased him about his reading skills. The former Auburn star quickly brought their schools into it.

Shaq responded, “You know what he’s talking about.” Barkley kept going, taking aim at LSU’s decision to hire Lane Kiffin: “Glad y’all gave Lane Kiffin all that money to get your a** kicked.”

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Shaq tried to minimize the Tigers’ skid. “That’s just two,” he said, prompting Charles Barkley to focus on Auburn’s recent run. “We on a three-game winning streak, and going down as tough losing gonna take their damn lunch money Saturday.”

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The big man then turned to the camera and asked Kiffin, “You want me to smack him, Lane?”

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The banter was light.

But Charles Barkley had plenty of football context behind the shot. LSU is 6–5 after dropping three straight games in November, while Auburn has climbed to 7–4 under first-year coach Alex Golesh. The Tigers’ winning streak also gives Barkley fresh ammunition ahead of Saturday’s Iron Bowl against Alabama.

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The exchange also came as LSU faces a much more consequential dispute than a losing streak.

The SEC has scheduled a December 3 meeting for its presidents and chancellors to deliberate on LSU’s continued membership in the conference. Expulsion on the cards? The issue escalated after LSU played former professional basketball player RJ Luis Jr. under a Louisiana court injunction.

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They went with it despite SEC rules barring athletes who signed professional contracts or entered a draft from returning to college competition.

The conference has not expelled LSU, and the outcome of the meeting remains uncertain. A two-thirds vote of the 16 member schools would be required to terminate the Tigers’ membership.

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For now, Charles Barkley’s jab was another round in the long-running Auburn-LSU rivalry.

Also, it’s a reminder that the Tigers’ troubles have become difficult to avoid, even on an NBA pregame set. Shaq may have brushed off the losing streak, but Barkley had no intention of letting him off the hook.