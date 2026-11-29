In the Summer of 2013, Dwight Howard rejected the Lakers’ $118 million five-year max contract to play with the Houston Rockets instead, despite being offered substantially less. He and Kobe Bryant disagreed about many things, and so his departure felt somewhat unsurprising. Years later, however, Howard feels differently.

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The NBA icon recently made an appearance on the Kowch Potatoes Podcast. While reflecting, he opened up about the difficulties he endured while playing for the Lakers.

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“The first time you get together with an alpha male on the same team, you’re gonna bump heads. And I’m young, just going through the situation in Orlando, and now I’m playing with the GOAT, you know what I’m saying?” Howard explained. “And obviously, he gonna want a certain thing, and I’m gonna want a certain thing as far as, I want the ball here, he’s gonna want the ball, so a year is not enough time to really learn each other.”

“So, sometimes I look back and say, ‘Man, I should have stayed’, you know, just so we could have worked it out. One year wasn’t enough time. And so, I do regret some of that, you know, not staying and playing with the GOAT.” Howard revealed.

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Though Howard regrets not giving the Lakers enough time, his decision at the time was influenced by various factors. First and foremost was perhaps his injuries.

In April 2012, it was announced that Howard would undergo surgery to deal with a herniated disk in his back. Around the same time, he also requested a trade from the Orlando Magic. Though he asked for the Brooklyn Nets, he was instead traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Since he’d only recently undergone surgery, Howard took six months off.

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When he finally got back into shape, Howard only had approximately four weeks’ time to prepare for the regular season. Alas, in January 2013, while playing against the Clippers, he once again injured himself. This time, it was his right shoulder.

“I had just came back off of having a back surgery, and then during the season, I tore my labrum. So, I wasn’t supposed to play at all that season,” Howard explained. “But I’m like, man, I’m playing with Kobe Bryant, it’s the Lakers, like, I might not get this chance again, let me try to, but it didn’t work out.”

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Howard later reported that his labrum had detached from the bone. However, on the advice of surgeons, he opted out of surgery to heal via rehabilitation and rest. While trying to get better, Howard missed six games, and when he returned, he tried to play through the pain. During the recent podcast episode, he mentioned that the pain was so bad, he’d feel like his “shoulder’s about to just go” any time someone hit it during games.

However, Bryant basically pushed him to keep playing through the pain, even downplaying the nature of his injury. “Kobe’s saying you’re not that injured. I’m like, how can Kobe say I’m not that injured? Is he the doctor, like, what?” Howard laughed at the absurdity of the situation.

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Ultimately, Dwight Howard finished the season averaging 17.1 points per game, his lowest average since his second season in the league, when he averaged 15.8 points per game.

So he chose to part ways with the team to play with James Harden on the Rockets and get a fresh start while doing so. Now, Howard has reflected on that choice and regrets having given up on his partnership with Bryant so fast.