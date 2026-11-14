“I Don’t Mind That”: Paul Pierce Gives Unfiltered Opinion on Ayesha Curry’s Controversial Movie Scene

Paul Pierce is the latest former NBA player to join the discussion about Ayesha Curry’s role in Second Chance Holiday. Ayesha’s first step in pursuing her acting career has drawn criticism from Gilbert Arenas, Nick Young, and Emmanuel Acho. Pierce shared a unique perspective on the incident.

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Rather than criticize Ayesha, Pierce has wholeheartedly praised her for trying to be more than Stephen Curry‘s wife. He doesn’t believe that this was a controversial move. “I don’t mind that,” Pierce said, making his stance known on Ayesha’s acting career.

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“Things will be said when you’re in the spotlight and at the bigger-than-life magnitude of a superstar like Steph Curry,” Pierce said on his The Truth After Dark Podcast. “Ayesha, you know what, keep doing your thing. Make your movies; I saw the cooking show. She’s trying to make things happen.”

Pierce unreservedly defended Ayesha for wanting to do her own thing beyond being a wife and mother. He doesn’t think being on TV or being in movies deserves the kind of backlash Ayesha has gotten.

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The controversy began after a kissing scene between Ayesha and her co-star Matthew Daddario went viral. In Second Chance Holiday, Ayesha plays Chelsey Banks, a dating expert who reconnects with her high school sweetheart. The Roku movie marks her first major leading role in a feature film, making the reaction to her acting debut particularly noteworthy.

Ayesha herself didn’t appear too bothered by the criticism. Responding to the viral clip on social media, she dismissed the reactions.

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“It’s not even real you guys are annoying.”

However, the scene became a major talking point on several sports podcasts, with some former athletes questioning whether she should have taken the role.

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Echoing Kelvin Washington’s harsh criticism of ex-podcasters, Pierce spoke out about how Acho, Arenas, and Young addressed Ayesha’s kissing scene.

He felt like these former athletes crossed a line in their criticism of her role in Second Chance Holiday. Pierce was particularly against calling Ayesha a “blemish” on the Curry family.

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“I really wasn’t agreeing with Gil and Acho and all them going on Ayesha Curry. Using the word ‘blemish’ in a man’s life as his wife. Like, that should be off limits, and I think it could have been worded a different way.”

Pierce doesn’t even know if Acho, Arenas, or other former podcasters should have brought up this topic in the first place. If they had something positive to say, it would have been different. However, Pierce thinks Steph’s wife should have been off-limits unless something really foul happened.

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The criticism eventually prompted Stephen Curry to publicly defend his wife. The Warriors superstar addressed Arenas, Young, and Acho in an Instagram video, arguing that their comments were an attempt to diminish Ayesha’s accomplishments. He also questioned the broader attitude toward women and what they should be allowed to pursue, particularly when it comes to their careers.

“I’ve been hearing a lot of noise, and usually the noise doesn’t bother me, doesn’t bother Ayesha,” Steph said. “But this one in particular, when trying to step on the accomplishments of my wife.”

The four-time NBA champion also made it clear that the commentators needed to understand the difference between an actor performing a scripted scene and someone making a personal decision in their marriage. He ultimately suggested that the same people who had made Ayesha the subject of their discussions should be just as vocal with their apologies.

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His comments appeared to have an immediate impact. Arenas and Young subsequently addressed the situation on Gil’s Arena, with Young offering a direct apology to his former Warriors teammate.

“I’m sorry, Steph. You’re my dog. I love you. If I said anything, I apologize like a man. I’m sorry,” Young said.

Arenas also apologized, although his response was more qualified. “I’m sorry if he’s offended,” the former NBA guard said.

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Emmanuel Acho later offered an apology of his own, acknowledging the reaction his comments had caused.

Pierce’s defense of Ayesha now adds another former NBA voice to the conversation, but his argument goes beyond the movie itself. While being married to one of basketball’s biggest superstars inevitably brings public attention, Pierce believes that shouldn’t prevent Ayesha from building an identity and career of her own.

After years of being recognized primarily as Steph Curry’s wife, she is now pursuing an acting career, and Pierce sees no reason why she should have to apologize for it.