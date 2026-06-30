“I Find It Disturbing”: Robert Parish Sends Strong Warning to Celtics Ownership and GM Against Trading Jaylen Brown

The loudest public defense of Jaylen Brown this offseason hasn’t come from inside the Celtics’ current locker room. Instead, it has come from one of the franchise’s greatest champions. As the Celtics continue evaluating Brown’s trade market amid a reported failed Giannis Antetokounmpo pursuit, HoF Robert Parish steps up. He questioned why the C’s would even consider breaking up one of the proven duos.

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“It would be a serious miscalculation on Brad Stevens, management and ownership,” Parish said on SiriusXM NBA Radio. “First of all, you don’t get rid of a talent like Jaylen Brown unless he has asked to be moved. Not to mention the backcourt, where he and Tatum are a proven formula. So why would you want to make that move? I find it disturbing, and it’s uncomfortable.”

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The legend took the criticism a notch further.

“I do not understand, never have, and probably never will, why ownership and management won’t respect and loyalty from the players, but they only give you loyalty and respect when it’s in their best interest to do so.”

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Those words carry weight coming from “The Chief”. The 3x NBA Champ, who played in the great 1980’s alongside Larry Bird. He spent more than a decade protecting the rim and anchoring one of the greatest dynasties in the league. Having experienced firsthand how continuity helped build championship teams, he believes the Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown partnership has already proven its value.

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The Tatum-Brown duo has proven its elite championship value, leading the Celtics to two NBA Finals and winning the 2024 title. Moreover, in this past season alone, where JT played only a handful of games, the duo has a combined average of 50.5 ppg.

Jaylen Brown’s recent production only strengthens that argument. The four-time All-Star is coming off a career year, averaging 28.7 ppg, 6.9 rpg, and 5.1 apg. Most importantly, he helped the team nearly top the Eastern Conference in Tatum’s absence.

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Above all, according to reports, Brown has also never requested a trade. In fact, he even said he’d play with the Celts for the “next 10 years” via his Twitch live stream.

Parish’s “disturbing” framing only lands as hard as it does because this isn’t the first time. One precedent does the heavy lifting in his argument.

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In 2017, Isaiah Thomas played through a fractured hip and the death of his sister to deliver an MVP-caliber playoff run, becoming the emotional center of a team chasing a conference finals berth. Within months, Boston shipped him to Cleveland in the deal that brought back Kyrie Irving.

The front office’s rationale at the time was upgrade-driven: Irving was younger, a proven champion, and represented a clear basketball improvement. But the manner of the exit- a franchise player traded almost immediately after his most heroic stretch, with little public acknowledgment of what he’d given the team became the template for what players would come to expect from Boston’s front office.

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Parish’s argument is straightforward: If the Celtics already possess a proven championship foundation, why voluntarily dismantle it?

Jaylen Brown saga: Robert Parish questions loyalty

Parish’s comments on loyalty can force you to take a trip down memory lane.

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Marcus Smart, a crucial piece in the team’s 2022 Finals trip, also dealt with similar treatment. After spending nearly a decade, the team traded him without a heads-up.

Brown, meanwhile, has taken a different approach.

JB hasn’t asked out or publicly challenged the front office. Instead, he recently responded to criticism over being viewed as a secondary option.

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He took to his X handle and wrote, “Nobody has won more combined regular season and playoff games since I entered the league 10 years ago,” a few days ago.

At the same time, Parish’s defense also arrives when Jayson Tatum has chosen not to publicly address the growing speculation surrounding his running mate. Silence was very loud.

JT drew criticism from Bill Simmons, who argued that Tatum should publicly back Brown.

However, in Tatum’s POV, publicly defending Brown could easily be interpreted as interfering with Brad Stevens and the front office’s roster decisions. Ultimately, it will place him in an uncomfortable position.

This contrast makes Parish’s comments even more significant. While the current Celtics leader has understandably remained quiet, a leader from yesteryear has stepped forward to defend the duo. The legend turned the attention toward loyalty, leadership, and how organizations should treat their stars.