“I Have Kids, I Have a Family”: Frustrated Lakers Champion Derek Fisher Bashes False Reports of Teaming Up With JJ Redick

Derek Fisher’s winning percentage as an NBA head coach was only 29%. The Los Angeles Lakers legend then shifted to coaching the Sparks in the WNBA, where he found much greater success, and most recently, he has been the coach of a high school basketball team, with even his kids on the roster. That’s mainly why he quickly dismissed the rumor about joining the Purple and Gold franchise, even though they are going through their own rebuild.

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“It’s frustrating that random people can just post or tweet anything and get action or engagement or whatever you want to call it,” Fisher said on 97.1 The Fan LA. “Like it has real-life implications. I have kids, I have a family. I have a high school team that I currently coach. If I’m talking to families about coming to play for me in high school and people are running with something that’s not true, like that impact.”

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D-Fish clarified that the post by Basketball Rush about him joining JJ Redick’s staff as the Associate Head Coach was false. The Lakers are navigating a new era with Luka Doncic, with many changes finally giving the roster a new shape. Recently, LA also promoted South Bay coach Zach Guthrie to assistant coach and head of player development on Redick’s staff. So, the news about Fisher felt reliable because of the recent staff change, but it actually wasn’t.

Fisher also revealed that these rumors not only impact his recruiting but also affect his relationship with the Purple and Gold franchise.

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“For the Lakers, it’s like they don’t know where that comes from either,” Fisher continued. “So then it just makes it messy for no reason. They [might think] what if I’m putting that out there? Like, that’s just terrible to me.”

The Lakers legend, who has won five NBA Championships with the franchise as a player, wrapped up his third season as the head coach of the Crespi Carmelite High boys’ basketball team in Encino. Jack Pollon, a seasoned hoops writer, also tweeted that the news was not true.

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“The report on IG is completely false Crespi coach Derek Fisher is not going anywhere. Fisher led the Celts to the Open Division last year and has a stellar team returning Barnes twins, Williams and Mukendi leading the way And great role players. Fisher will see this thing through for sure. Also is the only school other than ND and HW to beat Sierra Canyon during the last four seasons.”

This news brings relief as Derek Fisher will keep coaching the Crespi Celts. In his very first season, he achieved an overall record of 24-8 and a strong postseason, finishing with Section Division Rank 1 and State Division Rank 2. He followed that with a 21-9 record in 2024-25. Most recently, Fisher wrapped up his third season with a 21-14 record, earning three consecutive Section 7 championships.

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It’s even a family matter since Fisher is coaching Matt Barnes’ twin sons, Carter and Isaiah. Fisher married Govan, who has kids with Barnes. Previously, his son Drew also transferred to Crespi and now plays for the Lewis University Athletics Men’s Basketball team.

Back in 2023, Fisher cited his kids as the main reason he decided to become a high school coach. He also mentioned a certain timeline at the time that might still influence his decision not to pursue a Lakers rumor.

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“I figured instead of me complaining like every other parent, I’d roll my sleeves up and get involved in the process,” Fisher said three years ago, laughing. “So, that’s why I’m here.”

Fisher then joked he wasn’t planning to stay with Crespi until he turned 65 (he is 51 now), but he was “super locked” into his current job.

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“I am going to be here for a while for sure, the next four or five years,” Fisher said. “I’m dedicated to establishing and building a program that is sustainable, beyond me and well beyond that, regardless of what my opportunities may or may not be along the way.”

Fisher has enjoyed two successful stints with the Lakers as a player, and although he left abruptly in 2011, there’s nothing to suggest any bad blood between the veteran and his former franchise. Whether the two reunite for a third time remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the Lakers need to focus on building a sustainable long-term future. That involves working effectively with young talent, an area where Fisher has gained experience.

Before that, though, they need to become a title contender in the short term to give Luka Doncic a reason to stay beyond his player option in 2028-29. That urgency was reflected in the front office spending more than $250 million early on in free agency to acquire Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Colin Sexton, and Sandro Mamukelashvili.

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Their mission to reach the top of the NBA is evident.