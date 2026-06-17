‘I Haven’t Been in the Mavs Loop’: Dirk Nowitzki Addresses Fate of His Dallas Statue Amid Relocation Talks

A 23 feet monument outside the American Airlines Center defined the legacy of the franchise that called it home. Called ‘The Fadeaway,’ after the signature move of the real life muse, it’s hard to imagine the Dallas Mavericks without Dirk Nowitzki or his bronze likeness. Now the ACC is packing up and moving. That begs the question if the monument of the former era will also relocate with the team’s new home. Unfortunately, even the franchise icon himself doesn’t know.

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Dirk Nowitzki has admitted he remains completely in the dark regarding the ultimate fate of his recognizable statue, following the Mavs’ announcement that it will relocate from the American Airlines Center (AAC) by 2031. Speaking candidly this week about the team’s planned relocation, the Hall of Famer confessed that he has not been privy to any discussions regarding the landmark, which has anchored PNC Plaza since Christmas Day 2022.

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“I have no idea, good question,” Nowitzki admitted during a recent interview in Dallas. “I would guess it would move if it’s portable. It might be more portable than me at this point.”

Jokes aside, the big man is not holding his breath as he said, “Well, I guess I have to wait and see as it’s pretty early. But yeah, I did see that. I’m not sure if that’s final now, if that’s happening or… I haven’t really been in the Mavs loop much. Of course there’s new leadership in place and I’m sure there’s gonna be discussions over next few months…”

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The admission highlights a notable shift in the franchise’s dynamics. When Nowitzki initially retired in 2019 after an unprecedented 21-season tenure with a single franchise, previous majority owner Mark Cuban heavily prioritized keeping the legend within the organization’s inner fold.

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Though the Dirk Nowitzki statue is inscribed with the words, “Loyalty never fades away,” it does take on a different form. Cuban formally brought Nowitzki on as a special advisor to assist with the coaching staff. However, Nowitzki subsequently scaled back his involvement, openly acknowledging that the responsibility didn’t suit him. He prefers pouring his decades of experience in the sport as an analyst on Prime but his love for the franchise remains the same.

Dallas Mavericks keen on preserving Dirk Nowitzki’s legacy

The uncertainty surrounding the physical monument stems from the Mavericks’ decision to move to a massive 104-acre mixed-use entertainment district at the former Valley View Mall site in Far North Dallas. With the current AAC lease officially expiring in July 2031, the franchise’s new majority ownership group under Patrick Dumont intends to anchor the multi-billion-dollar location with a state-of-the-art, basketball-specific arena.

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The AAC’s co-tenants, NHL’s Dallas Stars are in dispute about the relocation. There’s also the question of Stars legend, Mark Modano’s statue in the same venue.

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So the Mavs hope for a new home completely for them. And perhaps, the basketball-centric critieria would be met with a certain monument recreating a classic basketball fadeaway. The 9,000-pound white bronze structure has evolved into a mandatory pilgrimage site for North Texas sports fans.

It’s however, a matter of logistics. Despite the lack of current dialogue between the retired superstar and the front office, team officials from both the Mavericks and the Stars have actively verified that the Nowitzki and Modano statues outside the AAC are structurally movable. They, after all, made their first trips from Chicago where Omri Amrany sculpted them. Team representatives confirmed they intend to safely transport both pieces of franchise history to their prospective new homes in Valley View and Plano respectively.

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So while Dirk Nowitzki has taken a backseat in the day-to-day operations of his former team, the Mavericks are ensuring that the physical legacy of Dallas’ greatest sports figures transitions seamlessly into the next era of the team.