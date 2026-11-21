For over a decade, Shaquille O’Neal’s personal life has been widely dissected. While he flirts with ladies on interviews and jokes about how many girlfriends he juggles simultaneously, the big guy’s only relationship that played out publicly was his marriage to Shaunie Henderson. Now the 4x NBA champion’s candid 2022 confession about the infidelities that ended his marriage has resurfaced across social media, reigniting widespread debate over the personal cost of fame, marriage, and divorce in professional sports.

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In a viral post making the rounds online, users revisited O’Neal’s unfiltered remarks from The Big Podcast with Shaq in 2022. That episode originally aired a few months after Shaunie’s wedding to Keion Henderson.

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The resurfaced post pairs his emotional admission with excerpts from Henderson’s 2024 memoir, Undefeated: Changing the Rules and Winning on My Own Terms, as well as her comments regarding their child support settlement.

During the original September 2022 episode, O’Neal refused to pass judgment on celebrity cheating scandals like then-Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, who was suspended over an affair with a team staffer while still in a relationship with actress Nia Long, acknowledging that his own past mistakes disqualified him from the moral high ground.

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“It would be crazy and blasphemous for me to get up here and say ‘boom, boom, bam.’ I can’t do that. I know these guys personally. I know they’re going through a lot because I went through a lot. I just wish certain parties weren’t involved. I’ve known Nia Long for a long time. I like her,” Shaq told his co-hosts.

Rather than deflecting blame, the Hall of Fame center owned up to the pain his actions inflicted on his family and the irreplaceable time he sacrificed with his children.

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“I’m never the guy that’s going to get up here because of my platform and fake it,” Shaq said. “I did it. I was the best at it. I’m not proud of it. I lost my family doing it. I lost valuable, important years with my children from doing it.”

Looking back on that chapter on his podcast, O’Neal recalled that nothing in his basketball career compared to fatherhood. “The happiest days of my life was coming home and hearing six different people say, ‘Daddy! Daddy!’. Happiest days of my life, but I was all the way down. Sometimes I’m still all the way down.”

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After an initial divorce filing in 2007 and a brief reconciliation, Henderson filed for divorce in 2009, with the split finalized in 2011, the same year O’Neal retired from the NBA. But after the split from Shaunie, the children mostly stayed with her in Los Angeles, per her book, and Shaq was in his massive Orlando home by himself.

O’Neal previously opened up about the loneliness from being in that mansion all by himself and said, “When I lost that by being stupid, it killed me.”

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He’d credit his mother for helping him through post-retirement depression, and he found purpose through Inside the NBA but held on to regrets from his divorce. Over the years, Shaq has repeatedly taken accountability for the end of his marriage. Including when Shaunie bared it all in her memoir.

Inside Shaquille O’Neal and Shaunie Henderson’s marriage, divorce, and co-parenting reality

Shaquille O’Neal and Shaunie Henderson first crossed paths in 1999 at the Los Angeles premiere of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, where Henderson was working in marketing for 20th Century Fox. They married in December 2002 at the Beverly Hills Hilton and raised a blended family of six children: Shareef, Shaqir, Amirah, and Me’arah, alongside Shaq’s eldest daughter Taahirah and Shaunie’s son Myles, whom O’Neal adopted.

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Cracks in the marriage widened following Shaq’s 2004 trade from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Miami Heat. In her memoir, Henderson described noticing his habit of “going missing” for hours at a time and hearing rumors about a secret condo in Miami Beach, noting, “So where was he going in the morning, during the day, and at night? No one works out that often.”

The resurfaced post also spotlighted Henderson’s decision to walk away without seeking alimony or fighting over O’Neal’s fortune, prioritizing her independence and instead launching VH1’s Basketball Wives in 2010.

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“Despite my lawyers’ advice, I didn’t want anything from Shaquille,” she wrote in her book, later clarifying on a podcast that while she declined spousal support, her child support arrangement exceeded the widely rumored $50,000-a-month figure. “It wasn’t $50,000, it was better than that.”

Henderson also wrote candidly that she questioned whether she had ever truly been in love with O’Neal rather than the idea of building a family, a line O’Neal met with humility on Instagram by responding, “I wouldn’t have been in love with me either.”

Left alone inside his sprawling 31,000-square-foot Orlando estate, complete with a gym, game room, and guest house built specifically for his kids and their mother, O’Neal admitted the solitude weighed heavily on him.

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Today, they’re a better co-parenting unit. They’ve been a united front through Shareef’s cardiac surgery, Me’arah’s graduation, and most recently when Shaqir played at Sac State.