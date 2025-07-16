“I Love You”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Pens Emotional Note for Father as Family Awaits Massive Milestone

Imagine being 53 years old, with four NBA championships, three Finals MVPs, 15 All-Star nods, and a Hall of Fame ring already gleaming on your shelf—and still thinking, “Why not take another wild leap?” That’s exactly what Shaquille O’Neal is doing right now. But forget the paint he used to dominate and the backboards he used to shatter. Today, we’re cranking up the volume for DJ Diesel. The dunks are gone, but the drops are louder than ever. So go on—plug in those headphones, turn up the bass, and feel what reinvention sounds like.

Shaquille O’Neal started his music journey in the ’90s with his platinum-certified rap album Shaq Diesel (1993), followed by Shaq-Fu: Da Return, You Can’t Stop the Reign, and Respect. But decades later, he rebranded as DJ Diesel and stormed into the EDM world. In 2023, he dropped his first full dubstep album Gorilla Warfare on Monstercat, featuring collabs with Crankdat, Jessica Audiffred, and more. He’s also played massive sets at EDC, Lollapalooza, and TomorrowWorld—proving that even in his 50s, Shaq’s still dropping heat.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

And now, DJ Diesel just made it official—another album is on the way! Shaq took to Instagram to drop the news, posting a photo of himself in a Lakers jersey holding the trophy, and captioned it: “M.D.E • JULY 18. It’s album time.. M.D.E drops this Friday on @monstercat. #MDE #MostDominantEver.” Yep, Most Dominant Ever—he’s not holding back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ DIESEL (@djdiesel) Expand Post

But what really stole hearts was what happened right under that post. His son, Myles O’Neal, slid into the comments and wrote, “I love you & I’m proud of you.” Just like that, in one sentence, he captured what this whole journey means: legacy, love, and still chasing greatness. While the world waits for Friday’s drop, the father and son already shared a moment worth more than any stream count.

Well, to tell you a little more about the upcoming album, it’s a first for Shaq in a whole new way. M.D.E is his first-ever EP (yep, extended play!), and it’s packed with 9 heavy-hitting tracks: “MDE,” “Animal,” “Damage,” “Run It,” “Pay Respect,” “Bring the Pain,” “Fadeaway,” “Throwin’ Bows,” and “Show Em.” Each track features a different artist, including Benda, GorillaT, IVORY, LAYZ, Perry Wayne, and more. It’s all being released under Monstercat’s Uncaged label—and if you’re into drum and bass or dubstep, this one’s going to hit hard.

Shaquille O’Neal and Myles O’Neal: A duo that found its own rhythm

When your dad is a four-time NBA champ, Hall of Famer, doctorate holder, and a full-blown DJ tearing up the festival circuit, the pressure to carve your own identity is real. But for Myles O’Neal, it all started pretty chill, just helping out his dad on tour. “I got into it pre-COVID when my dad started doing Diesel Heavy,” Myles shared. “I went on the road with them and was kind of just helping out where I could. That turned into me learning how to play.” Pretty soon, this casual gig turned into a serious passion, with Myles learning the ropes straight from the man himself, who also happened to be DJ Diesel.

Shaquille O’Neal, proud “Dubstep Dad,” didn’t just hand things over on a silver platter. As he put it, “I remember when I just bought him his first DJ set. He’d be in a room, and I try to let my kids do everything on their own… he’d come back with it figured out.” That’s been their vibe , jamming, trading songs, and even performing together. In fact, Shaq straight up admitted, “I’ve seen him perform many times and he’s really good. I’m actually jealous, he’s really good.” The ultimate dad flex? Forming The O’Neal Boyz with his son and making history as the first father-son DJ duo to rock a festival stage.

But even with all the “Shaq’s son” buzz, Myles has been laser-focused on stepping out of that shadow. “I’m finally moving out of this light of people being like, ‘Oh, this is just Shaq’s son DJ’ing’… to actually being like, ‘Oh, these songs are cool. He actually cares about the culture and is willing to take his own path’,” he said. And that path’s been loud, think remixes, original tracks, and big-name collaborations with artists like Zedd and Max Tyler. From sharing decks with his dad to rocking his own sets, Myles is out here proving he’s not just riding Diesel’s wave, he’s building a whole new sound of his own.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad