“I Never Worry”: Michael Jordan Gives Unapologetic Take on Betting and Modern NBA Scrutiny

Michael Jordan once had the numbers to make almost any basketball argument he wanted. During an 11-game stretch in 1989, he recorded a triple-double in seven straight games and averaged 30.4 points, 10.7 assists and 9.2 rebounds over the final 24 games of that regular season. The strange part was what happened to the Bulls while Jordan was putting up those numbers: they went just 5-6 during that 11-game triple-double run.

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The experiment eventually helped point the Bulls in a different direction. When Phil Jackson took over before the 1989-90 season, he and assistant coach Tex Winter implemented the Triangle Offense, reducing Jordan’s control of the ball and placing greater emphasis on movement and shared responsibilities. Jordan’s individual numbers changed, but the Bulls went on to win six championships over the next eight years.

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Decades later, Jordan was asked what he would make of an NBA where every possession can be measured, every individual performance can be wagered on and players are expected to build brands of their own. His answer went straight back to the same question that had followed him through his career: what matters more, the numbers attached to the player or the result attached to the team?

“If I were to play today… I can’t worry about what people are betting on. I can’t worry about what the stats are. I never worry about the stats. All I care about is the end of the game,” Jordan said. “If we win, I couldn’t care less who won the bet, who didn’t win the bet. I know I won the game. Ultimately, that’s all that I even focused on.”

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That answer hits differently in today’s NBA because the numbers surrounding a player no longer wait for the final buzzer. Advanced tracking can measure possessions in real time, while individual statistics are pushed directly into broadcasts, media coverage and betting markets. A player’s performance is no longer just a record of what happened after the game. It can become part of the conversation while the game is still happening.

Jordan’s point is not simply that he would ignore gambling. The modern NBA has created a system in which an individual player’s numbers can matter to several different groups at once: the team, the front office, the fans, the media and bettors. Player props make that especially clear because a fan’s financial outcome can now depend on whether one player reaches a specific number in points, rebounds or assists.

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That pressure is not entirely theoretical. In March 2024, Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton described his own experience with the betting environment in blunt terms: “To half the world, I’m just helping them make money on DraftKings or whatever. I’m a prop.”

The pressure can extend beyond players, too. Former Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said in March 2024 that gamblers had obtained his private phone number and sent him threats over team results and point spreads, prompting reports to NBA security.

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That is the environment behind Jordan’s refusal to let betting enter his thinking. The noise around a game has grown, but his answer is that none of it changes the only result he believes matters.

The league has also seen the most serious possible consequence of that connection between individual performance and betting. In April 2024, the NBA gave Jontay Porter a lifetime ban after its investigation found that he disclosed confidential medical information to bettors, deliberately limited his playing time in two games to affect prop bets and bet on NBA games through proxy accounts.

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Jordan was talking about keeping betting out of his own head. The league’s Porter case showed why that boundary has become so important in the first place.

Jordan also pointed to the amount of information available about players away from the court. Social media has made it possible for players’ performances, decisions and personal lives to receive immediate attention, something Jordan did not experience during his playing career.

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Building a Brand vs. Building a Winner

Betting is only one part of the environment Jordan is talking about. The bigger change, in his view, may be what happens when the player himself becomes a business.

“Today, you’ve got to build a brand. That takes away from the team aspect,” Jordan said.

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That idea would have sounded very different in Jordan’s playing days. NBA stars had endorsement deals and major commercial opportunities, but today’s players can operate their own media platforms, production companies, businesses and direct relationships with fans. The modern athlete can be a basketball player and a business in a way that was far less developed during Jordan’s era.

Jordan went even further, connecting that business pressure directly to the numbers a player produces. “Today, you’ve got to build a brand. You’ve got to worry about what your numbers are in terms of what financial reward you’re going to get at the end of your contract.” That part of his argument is harder to dismiss as nostalgia because the modern NBA’s rules can directly connect individual recognition with financial rewards.

Under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, All-NBA selection can determine whether a player qualifies for a Designated Veteran Player Extension, commonly known as a supermax, worth up to 35% of the salary cap instead of the standard 30%. MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and All-NBA selections are among the pathways tied to that eligibility.

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The league’s 65-game eligibility rule adds another layer. Players generally need to appear in at least 65 games, with additional minute requirements, to remain eligible for major postseason awards such as All-NBA and MVP. Those awards can carry major financial consequences.

So Jordan’s point about numbers is not only about players wanting better statistics. In today’s NBA, some individual achievements can have a direct connection to what a player earns next.

The Michael Jordan Problem

There is also an obvious complication to Jordan’s argument: Michael Jordan became one of the biggest athlete brands in sports history.

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When Jordan signed with Nike in 1984, his agent David Falk negotiated a dedicated signature line. Nike had initially projected $3 million in Air Jordan sales over four years. Instead, the line generated $126 million in sales in its first year. The Jordan Brand eventually became a multibillion-dollar business within Nike.

That makes Jordan’s criticism of modern branding more interesting, not less.

His argument is not that athletes should never become brands. His own career proves how powerful that can be. The distinction he is drawing is about what comes first.

During Jordan’s career, the basketball success came first and the commercial empire followed. In his words from The Last Dance, “What I did on the basketball court, my dedication to the game led to all this other stuff… My game did all my talking.”

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But there is another side to that equation.

Modern player branding can give athletes something Jordan’s generation had far less access to: control. Players can own media companies, communicate directly with fans and build businesses that can outlast their playing careers. LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s Uninterrupted is one example of the athlete-owned media model that has become possible in the modern era.

Advanced analytics also do not automatically pull players away from winning. Modern tracking can measure defensive coverage, spacing and other contributions that traditional box scores miss, giving teams more ways to evaluate players beyond points and rebounds.

The modern NBA, then, has not simply replaced team basketball with individual branding. It has given players more opportunities, more information and more control. Jordan’s concern is what happens when all of those things create more noise around the game.

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Jordan Had Already Seen the Problem

In some ways, Jordan’s argument brings his career back to where this story began.

During that 1989 point-guard experiment, Jordan produced numbers that look almost impossible today: 30.4 points, 10.7 assists and 9.2 rebounds over the final 24 games of the regular season. He also recorded seven straight triple-doubles. But the Bulls went 5-6 during the 11-game triple-double streak.

When Phil Jackson and Tex Winter introduced the Triangle, Jordan’s role changed. The system reduced his individual control and emphasized ball movement and shared responsibilities. His raw production shifted, but the Bulls became a championship team, winning six titles over the next eight years.

That does not prove Jordan is right about today’s NBA. It does show why his view is more complicated than a simple complaint about younger players.

He had already experienced the difference between dominating the numbers and building a system that could win.

The difference today is that players do not have to wait until the next morning’s newspaper to find out what everyone thinks of their performance.

In Jordan’s era, outside commentary largely moved through newspapers, radio and television. Today’s players operate inside a real-time feedback loop where individual plays can immediately become highlights, statistics, social-media debates and, in some cases, betting outcomes.

That changes the amount of noise surrounding a game.

A missed shot can become a viral clip. A missed prop can become an angry message. A statistical dip can become part of a contract discussion. A strong performance can become another piece of a player’s personal brand.

And that is where Jordan’s argument comes back into focus. The modern player is not only being judged by the final score. His numbers can affect how fans see him, how bettors experience the game, how teams evaluate him and, in some cases, how much money he can make.

Jordan has already explained where he stands on that trade-off. For him, none of those outside measurements can become more important than the result that appears next to his team’s name.

That does not mean today’s players have forgotten how to win. It means the game now asks them to manage far more around the game than Jordan had to manage when he played.

Jordan’s answer to all of it remains remarkably simple: win the game.

Rather than wishing he had played in the current era, Jordan said he is comfortable with the time in which his career took place.

“I don’t envy that,” Jordan said. “I’m glad I was born at the time that I was born.”

That does not make Jordan’s view the final word on the modern NBA. Today’s players have more ways to make money, control their stories and build something that lasts beyond basketball. The same technology that creates more noise can also give athletes more freedom than players had in Jordan’s era.

But Jordan’s point is harder to dismiss when viewed through his own career. He once produced historic individual numbers and still learned that the best version of his team required him to give up some of that individual control. The modern NBA has simply added more things competing for that same attention.

Betting can turn a box score into someone’s financial outcome. Contract rules can attach millions of dollars to individual recognition. Social media can turn one possession into a national conversation. A personal brand can become a business that needs attention of its own.

Jordan’s answer to all of that is still the same one he gave Tirico at the start of the conversation: the game ends with a winner and a loser.

For him, that is the number that matters most.