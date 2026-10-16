“I Quit. I Don’t Want to Talk”: Nick Young Can’t Believe Warriors Still Paying Kristaps Porzingis After He Shuts Down HIV Rumors

Stephen Curry’s former teammate is in utter disbelief and frustrated over the Golden State Warriors’ handling of Kristaps Porzingis’ ongoing health saga. Nick Young reacted to the 7’2 center’s recent social media statement that shut down wild internet rumors about his condition. After his recent absences from training camp and the preseason, Swaggy P and Gilbert Arenas had a lot of questions about his $40 million contract.

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During a explosive segment on Gil’s Arena, Young, Arenas, Evan Turner, and Josiah Johnson debated the franchise’s decision to maintain financial commitments and grant a multi-year extension to a player currently sidelined indefinitely with an undisclosed medical issue.

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When the conversation turned to Porzingis‘ public post addressing fan speculation, Swaggy, who won the 2018 title with the Warriors, was stunned that the organization continued to pay out the veteran center’s contract following the bizarre ordeal.

“No, he said ‘I ain’t got AIDS’ and you still pay him? Like, what the f— is going on! Stop… he had to say I don’t got AIDS,” Young exclaimed and his frustration amused Gil and ET. Especially when he scripted a skit about walking into Mike Dunleavy Jr.’s office looking medically unfit right before signing the contract. “Man, you still pay him after that though… I tell y’all I ain’t got HIV till it go 240.”

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Arenas reminded him that front offices fulfill financial guarantees agreed upon prior to unexpected developments. Porzingis and the Warriors agreed on the two-year, $40 million deal in June when the free agency was looking bleak for the team.

However, Young pushed back against the level of leeway extended to the big man despite his extended absence from training camp and team facilities.

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“Might have behavior issues and s—,” Young argued, exasperated by the situation. “I ain’t showed up in two weeks, I come back… like, ‘dude, hey man, I ain’t got that s—. I want a couple of dollars,’ and you still give it to me? I’m done with this s— bruh. I quit. I don’t want to talk about sports.”

The fact that the Porzingis situation would make Swaggy swear off his day job left Arenas in splits.

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Johnson asked the panel how Golden State should handle the ongoing uncertainty, to which Young called the entire situation “crazy” and noted that Porzingis “wasn’t answering their phone calls or nothing either.”

Evan Turner, however, offered a differing perspective, defending the player’s focus on personal well-being.

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“If I’m damn near dying, I’m not picking up the phone. I’m not trying to speak hoop, like, ‘f— what y’all talking about. I’m trying to live.’ That’s what he basically seems like he’s on, bro. He’s dizzy, he’s exhausted, like he trying to hoop.”

Arenas concluded that the Warriors front office remains fully aware of the clinical reality despite the ambiguous messaging to the fanbase. “It ain’t no mystery to them. They got doctors… All he did is he came there, he worked out at his speed, ‘I’m ready to sign.'”

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The heated debate on Gil’s Arena follows an eventful week for the Warriors. After uncertainty through the preseason, the 31-year-old Latvian center, who joined the Warriors via trade from the Atlanta Hawks in February 2026, broke his silence on X to address his health after missing the team’s Hawaii training camp and first five exhibition contests.

“Hello people, I’m working with doctors and experts to figure out how to be fully back to good health asap,” Porzingis wrote. “Honestly, I’m getting better and better. I just have to stay patient, and I believe I’ll be feeling great again soon. It has definitely been frustrating dealing with health stuff that you can’t exactly pinpoint, on top of injuries throughout my career, so it has added up for sure, but we will get through it. Health is wealth. Thank you for all the support.”

Porzingis then added a follow-up reply directly addressing online speculation by saying, “I appreciate all the internet doctors trying to diagnose and help, but I’m in the best hands. So everyone can relax now 😄🙏🏼 and I don’t have hiv or aids.”

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The Warriors issued an official update shortly after, confirming that Porzingis returned to Chase Center to consult with General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Vice President of Player Health & Performance Dr. Rick Celebrini.

“Golden State Warriors forward/center Kristaps Porzingis, who missed training camp and the team’s first five (5) games due to a health-related matter, returned to the Warriors’ practice facility yesterday and met with Warriors General Manager Mike Dunleavy and Vice President of Player Health & Performance Dr. Rick Celebrini. The specific contents of that meeting will remain private. Porzingis will remain out indefinitely due to the same health-related matter but will be around the team. An update on his status, including the potential resumption of practice, playing status on timeline, will be provided when available and appropriate,” the Warriors statement read.

They haven’t disclosed what the illness is, which has led to some wild speculation. Porzingis’ medical history includes a prior diagnosis of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), a neurological condition causing lightheadedness, fatigue, and rapid heart rate changes upon standing.

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After playing just 32 total games combined between the Hawks and Warriors last season, his indefinite status leaves head coach Steve Kerr recalibrating a 5-out offense that was designed specifically for the Unicorn’s elite 3-point shooting. Now Kerr finds himself redesigning a rotation where even Stephen Curry will have a slow ramp-up in the regular season.