“I Said This 2 Months Ago”: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s Pre-Trade Rift Revealed as Kendrick Perkins Claps Back at Doubters

Former franchise champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins has been stating for months that there are problems behind the scenes. In fact, he revealed how Jayson Tatum’s relationship with Jaylen Brown off the court was not perfect. At the time, he got some flak. But it seems there was some truth to it, as revelations from another ESPN colleague provide more clarity.

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“For the longest time, over 10 years, nine years together, they both worked amazing on the court together,” said Shams Charania on the Stephen A. Smith Show. “Like on the court, they were great. But like over the last year or so that personal relationship it was as close to like you know not existent as you could have. But on the court they were amazing, hardworking professionals together.”

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The clip on social media went viral with Charania’s words of “nonexistent” personal relationship flooding the timeline. Crucially, Charania’s account aligns directly with what Perkins had been saying roughly two months prior – that the personal relationship between Tatum and Brown had quietly deteriorated well before trade discussions became public. It reached Kendrick Perkins, and he had only one response.

“Oh. But I was called everything but a child of God when I said this 2 months ago!!! All I did was state facts over feelings”.

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The tweet has garnered over 100k views already. Previously, Kendrick Perkins pointed out that the streams Jaylen Brown did caused a rift between him and some of the franchise legends. The former Celtics champion did not reveal the names but read their messages of disapproval. Perkins also noticed why Brown and Jayson Tatum don’t have a close relationship anymore.

Perkins’ observations about the rift predate the trade by approximately two months, suggesting the off-court disconnect was already visible and being discussed before Boston’s front office moved Brown.

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“I don’t have a problem with people doing podcasts, but you have to be very, very careful when you’re doing a podcast during the season,” said Perkins. “Because of that, that one thing could damage a locker room. I’m still waiting on Jayson Tatum to join Jaylen Brown’s stream. Like Jayson Tatum, I’ve seen him on a million podcasts, but I haven’t seen him join Jaylen Brown’s. Which shows me that relationship off the floor ain’t really there.”

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Not appearing on stream was not a red flag for many. But former Celtics legend Perkins took that as a sign that Jaylen Brown and JT are not close. Perkins also explained why Tatum was the clear choice for Boston as their superstar.

“That organization will never be turned over to Jaylen Brown. Jayson Tatum is the poster child. He’s the golden boy. He’s the clean-cut guy. He’s the one who’s going to deliver. He’s the family man. He’s the guy who’s going to carry the torch and be in commercials all the time. He’s not going to say anything to ruffle feathers.”

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So, the dynamics between the stars changed, and it seems the Celtics front office acted on it. Reports indicate that trade discussions around Brown gained momentum in the months following the season, a timeline that tracks with Perkins’ claims about a rift that had already taken root.

Despite Brown becoming the NBA Finals MVP and finishing among the top MVP candidates, he was shopped around the league. The team’s stance on its two stars was very different. Other teams called about trading for Tatum, but Boston immediately rejected every inquiry, making it clear that Tatum was untouchable.

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While Brown was actively available in trade discussions, the Celtics were willing to hear offers.