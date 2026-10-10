“I Still Call Him a Snitch”: Nick Young Reopens Feud With D’Angelo Russell Over Exposing His Cheating Scandal

Nick Young still has not forgotten what happened between him and D’Angelo Russell in 2016. Nearly a decade after their Los Angeles Lakers locker-room controversy made headlines, he continues to hold D-Lo responsible. It exposed a private conversation that damaged his relationship with Iggy Azalea and strained the team’s chemistry. And judging by his latest comments, the former teammates have a long way to go before putting the incident behind them.

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Young revisited the fallout during an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay. The revelation involved advice from Kobe Bryant, a confrontation that was stopped by security and much more.

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“When I got there, they stopped me at the door,” said Nick Young. ‘I can’t come in; if I come in, I’m gonna lose some money.’ But I still had to get him. So while we was playing, a couple friends of mine had to get his brother in the family lounge and all that.”

Furthermore, the former Lakers star stated, “I still call him a snitch to this day. So we can’t let that out. I’m glad we talking about the snitch right now.”

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Russell was a rookie at the time, while Young was an established NBA veteran engaged to Australian rapper Azalea. But a private recording by Russell captured Young discussing an encounter with another woman. The recording’s release created an uncomfortable situation inside the Lakers organization. D-Lo apologized publicly, but the damage to his relationships with teammates was difficult to repair.

The controversy also threatened Nick Young’s engagement to Azalea. The rapper had been publicly involved with the Lakers guard, and the recording brought unwanted attention to their relationship. The former champion recalled waking up to discover that the story had become national news. “I woke up and seen it on ESPN, I was caught off-guard too. I say he released it. He tried to say his girl went in the phone and released it.”

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Russell said at the time that he did not know how the footage became public. Young, however, has remained unconvinced to date. The former Lakers guard also recalled receiving advice from Kobe Bryant, which was in the 2015-16 season.

“Kobe talk to me like, ‘Come on he young you don’t know what he doing.’ I said, ‘That’s all. It’s fine and dandy.”

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Nick Young also painted a picture of a locker room divided by an incident that had little to do with basketball. Russell was reportedly isolated from his teammates during team lunches or team meetings. But that leak proved adverse for Swaggy P’s relationship.

Azalea initially responded to the footage with a sarcastic message on social media. Rather than immediately attacking Russell, she appeared to thank him for recording the conversation.

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“hmmm i see D Angelo Russell is trending… I actually liked his film. Thanks bro,” she wrote on Twitter in March 2016.

However, the video was only part of the trouble facing her relationship with Young. In June 2016, Azalea announced their separation and revealed that she had discovered evidence of Young bringing other women into their home while she was away.

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“I broke up with Nick because I found out he had brought other women into our home while I was away and caught them on the security footage,” she wrote.

Nick Young also reflected on the couple’s attempts to repair their relationship. Although they tried to move forward, the trust between them had changed.

Russell publicly accepted responsibility for recording the conversation, although he maintained that he did not know how the footage became public. Speaking to reporters on March 30, 2016, he expressed regret over the damage caused by the incident.

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“I feel as sick as possible,” Russell said. “I wish I could make things better right away, but I can’t.”

He also acknowledged the challenge of rebuilding relationships inside the Lakers locker room. “If I’ve lost anybody’s trust, I’m gonna work my tail off to get it back,” he said. The controversy followed D-Lo beyond that season. The Lakers traded him to the Brooklyn Nets in June 2017, and Magic Johnson later acknowledged the incident played a role in the decision.