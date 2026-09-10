“I Still Got X-Rays”: NBA Champion Weighs Suing Clippers Over Mistreatment Amid Kawhi Leonard Drama

Since coming out of prison, former NBA champion Glen “Big Baby” Davis has been no-holds-barred about his NBA history, both the good and bad. His latest revelations might add another layer to the growing scrutiny surrounding the Los Angeles Clippers since the cap circumvention saga. Bringing back his decade-old accusations, Big Baby accuses the Clippers medical and front office of ending his NBA career while sharing a damning account of his unaddressed injury.

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Appearing on the TFU podcast, Davis alleged that the Clippers severely misdiagnosed a broken foot during the 2014–15 season, forcing him to play through immense pain on painkillers before quietly discarding him once the season concluded. When asked if he had considered legal action against the franchise, Davis admitted he did.

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“I wanted to. I don’t know. It’s been what, 12 years almost?” Davis revealed when asked if he plans to sue the Clippers.

Pressed on whether the underlying documentation still exists, Davis said that while the timeline poses a challenge, he still possesses the physical evidence to back his claims. “Yeah, I still got X-Rays from when I played for the Clippers.”

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Davis explained that during his final season with Los Angeles, he suffered a severe ankle injury that was brushed off by team medical personnel. Rather than diagnosing a structural fracture, the organization routinely administered painkillers so he could remain on the court.

“They shot me up with Toradol like every game in the playoffs when I broke it,” Davis said. “I didn’t know it was broken. If I knew it was broken, I wouldn’t have f—ing even tried to shoot it up. I would have been like, ‘I’m done. I’m about to get surgery.’”

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Believing he was simply battling a sprain, Davis was labeled “day-to-day” and played through the 2015 postseason, where the Clippers famously blew a 3-1 series lead to the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Semifinals.



Following the loss, Davis claims the franchise offered zero follow-up medical care or exit evaluations.

It was not until the offseason, when Davis attempted to sign with another team, that his personal doctors revealed the full extent of the injury.

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“And so I found out that September, that following summer, that my foot was broken,” Davis recalled. “And so now I can’t get on no team. I can’t go nowhere. Spurs want me to come. Like, I can’t come because my ankle’s broken. They didn’t tell me. So, if they would have told me, I could have got surgery, right? 6 to 8 months, you know.”

He said the X-rays the Clippers took of his ankle revealed the extent of his injury.

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” They gave me the X-rays that they get, you know, the one that they give me, right, the Clippers. They was like, ‘Oh,’ they didn’t see anything. But when I went to my doctor, they’re like, ‘Oh, your foot’s broken.’ I was like, ‘What? I thought it was just my, you know, I had a, you know, bad ankle.’ ‘Uh, your foot’s broken.’ And I was like, ‘Wow, Doc.'”

According to Davis, when he confronted then-head coach Doc Rivers about the diagnosis, he was met with total detachment.



“That’s when Doc was like, ‘Oh, I’m sorry for you, man.’ Didn’t say, ‘Hey, you know, get well or you can come train here and get yourself back and, you know, I can get you on a G League team. Work your way up. Come play again.’ Was nothing. It was just silence. It was crazy.”

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That detachment was also the cause of his infamous 2017 rant against Rivers during an interview. Clearly, his opinion hasn’t changed.

Davis noted that the misdiagnosis cost him at least four additional years in the NBA, amounting to an estimated $30 million in lost earnings under previous salary structures, or significantly more under today’s inflated salary cap.

The allegations come at a sensitive time for the organization, as the Clippers continue to face public debate and scrutiny over their handling of player health, load management, and injury transparency, most notably centered around star forward Kawhi Leonard’s recurring physical setbacks and playoff absences prior to the cap circumvention debacle.

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Davis asserted that his experience was not an isolated incident within the franchise, highlighting past situations involving former Clippers teammates Cuttino Mobley, whose career ended early due to misdiagnosed cardiac and physical issues, and Nate Robinson, who was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder without disclosure of a torn meniscus.

While years have passed since Davis last stepped onto an NBA floor, his detailed account of hidden fractures, unexamined injuries, and cold exits underscores an enduring pattern of frustration shared by former players, leaving the physical X-rays as a lasting reminder of a career cut short.