“I Suggest You Keep It Pushing”: Udonis Haslem Sends Warning After Draymond Green Pulls Him Into Bam Adebayo–Tyler Herro Beef

The whole thing kicked off at a practice gym inside Resorts World Casino early Friday morning, with Tyler Herro’s AAU kids nearby watching. Bam Adebayo confronted Herro over comments the guard made about him online since getting shipped to Milwaukee. Instead of words, it ended with Adebayo hitting him in the face. It didn’t take long for people to bring up Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, and this time, Green wasn’t content to just react from afar. He brought Udonis Haslem’s name into it, unprompted. But Haslem didn’t let it go. He responded with a five-paragraph reply on X that’s already close to 6 million views.

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“I see some things just don’t change. lol,” began Haslem wrote on X. “You was on sucka s— four years ago when you swung on Jordan Poole, and you on sucka s— now. I usually don’t engage, but since you went so far left to get my attention here it is!!! If you think your big 32 year old, 3 or 4 rings at the time having a– swinging on a 23-year-old Jordan Poole at the time is the same, then you are even more delusional than I thought.”

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The statement concluded with, “So unless it’s me on prime talking hoops I won’t mention you at all. You brought me into this and I am retired and out the way. I suggest you keep it pushing cause I ain’t giving out no more hall passes bra!”

The reason Haslem had so much to say goes back to Green’s take on the Adebayo-Herro incident, in which the Warriors veteran questioned Haslem’s leadership for not mentoring Adebayo and Herro the right way.

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“I remember one person, when the Jordan Poole incident happened with me, who was really, really outspoken about it, and it really bothered me, was Udonis Haslem,” Green said on his podcast. “So, when I first saw this, I was like, ‘Damn. This [are] two guys Udonis Haslem raised. If you raised this young guy in the light of what you [were] saying about me, and now he punches this other young guy, that y’all kind of co-raised, are you going to have that same energy?”

“Reality is I don’t want him [Haslem] to have that same energy because I love Bam,” Green continued. “That’s my brother, my dog … Tyler Herro, who’s from Milwaukee like Jordan Poole, has a lot of bravado as a young guy probably said some very disrespectful things like Jordan Poole.”

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In fact, Green even pointed out an instance in which UD lashed out at Jimmy Butler and questioned whether it’s the “Heat Culture or Heat way” to have fights in the franchise.

Haslem’s pushback, however, came down to a simple gap in the numbers. Green was 32, already sitting on three or four rings when he hit a 23-year-old Poole. Now, Adebayo is 28, and Herro is 26, close enough in age that neither one, as Haslem put it, “got it all figured out yet.”

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UD didn’t deny going after Butler either, but drew a line between checking someone and swinging on them.

“Yeah I did go at Jimmy,” Haslem admitted. “I checked his a–… before I let one player disrespect Spo in front of the squad… I’ll kick his ass. I owe that to ZO [Alonzo Mourning] and Tim [Hardaway] and Glen [Rice] and the rest of my OGs.”

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The Heat legend made it clear he’d do the same again for Erik Spoelstra and that locker room, but he had no interest in stretching this fight with Green any more than it already had.

Focusing on the Adebayo-Herro incident, the two played together for 7 seasons before the latter was traded to the Bucks. Even Haslem was their teammate for four seasons before retiring. However, just days ago, Herro came under scrutiny after a fan allegedly leaked his DMs, where he questioned Adebayo’s max contract and why his performances, especially his shooting, don’t add up.

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Bizarrely, back in January, Adebayo said he trusted Herro the most to have his back during a fight. But after the unexpected physical altercation, it’s clear their friendship will no longer be the same…

“My only comment is no comment,” Herro cryptically said after the incident.

A Heat spokesperson acknowledged that they “are aware” of the matter but declined to comment further.

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In an ideal world, there’d be no more to this simply because Herro and Adebayo are no longer on the same team. In fact, Ethan Skolnick of SI reported that the Heat’s “main frustration” with Herro was that they believed he was ready to play, but he’d be on his own timeline. If he wasn’t a 100% fit, he wouldn’t want to take the court, and that resulted in him playing only 33 games last season. Pair that with his four-year, $120 million salary, and the front office had made up its mind.

The Heat were simply chasing upside by going all-in with Giannis. Herro, because he couldn’t justify the money he was paid, paid the ultimate price. Green commenting on an NBA headline was no surprise because he’s established himself as a podcast host. In fact, the Warriors veteran has been having his own fiery back-and-forth with Stephen A Smith this offseason.

However, Green bringing Haslem into the picture, and UD even responding… that’s a crossover many wouldn’t have predicted.