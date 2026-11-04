“I Was Concerned”: Ernie Johnson Opens Up on Charles Barkley’s Emotional Moment and Inside the NBA Future

Ernie Johnson has admitted that watching Charles Barkley struggle emotionally during the announcement of his departure from Inside the NBA was difficult to witness. The longtime host had expected an emotional response, but seeing his colleague unable to speak left him concerned about how Barkley was handling the news.

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Johnson announced on October 28 that the 2026–27 season would be his last as host of Inside the NBA, bringing an end to a 37-year run with the show. During the opening of that night’s broadcast, Barkley became emotional while responding to Johnson’s announcement, thanking him for being the group’s leader.

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Johnson discussed Barkley’s emotional reaction on The Dan Le Batard Show, explaining that he initially did not know how Barkley was handling the announcement when the camera focused on him.

“I was concerned at first because the camera was on him and he wasn’t saying anything and he had kind of this like he was struggling and I was like, what’s what’s going on here?”

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Johnson then explained why the moment stayed with him. The four members of the show’s familiar lineup have spent years working together, developing a relationship that extends beyond their television partnership.

“We love each other. We’ve been together for so long. We would do anything for one another,” Johnson said.

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He also admitted that he had been trying to control his emotions throughout the day. Watching Barkley struggle made that increasingly difficult, particularly because Johnson understood what the announcement meant for their group.

“I mean, I’ve been holding it I was holding it together all day long and it was like, ‘Oh, man. I’m watching Chuck struggle with this.’ But that just speaks to the relationship we all have.”

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The moment carried added significance because Johnson’s departure marks a major change for a program that has been built around the chemistry between him, Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal.

Barkley’s future became another point of discussion during Johnson’s interview. The Hall of Famer had previously suggested that he would leave Inside the NBA when Johnson did. In September, Barkley described himself and Johnson as a package deal, saying that the following season would be his last unless Johnson changed his mind.

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However, Johnson was unwilling to predict what his longtime colleague would eventually decide. When asked whether he had inside information about Barkley’s plans, he pointed to how difficult it was to anticipate his next move.

“I’ve learned, Dan. I’ve learned and you know Charles well enough, too. You ever try to predict what he’s going to?”

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Johnson also addressed Barkley’s earlier announcement about his retirement plans, which came before Johnson had publicly confirmed his own decision. Rather than taking issue with it, Johnson joked that it meant he no longer had to worry about making the announcement himself.

The host Dan Le Batard then asked whether Johnson knew what would happen during conversations between Barkley and the new Skydance leadership. Johnson made clear that he did not have an answer, leaving Barkley’s eventual decision unresolved.

What Johnson did confirm was that his professional relationship with Barkley would continue beyond the regular NBA season. He said the two would still work together.

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“I’m still going to do March Madness with him and Kenny, you know, so it’s just a much a condensed, month of my life rather than an entire NBA season.”

Johnson’s departure does not mean he is retiring from television altogether. He has confirmed that he will continue working on NCAA March Madness coverage and other projects for TNT and CBS. He is also developing his new production company, 32 Bowties.

For now, Barkley’s future remains his own decision. His previous comments suggest that Johnson’s departure could influence his plans, but Johnson has refused to speak on his behalf. Their emotional exchange, meanwhile, showed how much the longtime partnership means to the people who have spent decades building the show together.