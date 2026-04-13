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“I Was (Dennis) Rodman”: Ex-Hooper Makes Bold Claim While Explaining Drunken Incident During Olympics

Ubong Richard

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Apr 13, 2026 | 3:50 PM EDT

HomeOlympics

“I Was (Dennis) Rodman”: Ex-Hooper Makes Bold Claim While Explaining Drunken Incident During Olympics

Ubong Richard

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Apr 13, 2026 | 3:50 PM EDT

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Dennis Rodman once skipped practice during the NBA Finals to party in Las Vegas, then showed up and still delivered when it mattered. One former Olympic guard says that kind of double life was not just relatable, it was exactly how he lived. His version of it came in the Olympic Village, after a semifinal win that turned into a celebration so chaotic it ended with him punching his own teammate.

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Appearing on the Euro Insiders podcast, Gianmarco Pozzecco described himself as two completely different people: composed on the court, and pure Rodman once the game ended.

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When the hosts asked if Pozzecco played like a blend of Rodman and Jason Williams, which included the flair, the joy, the showmanship, his response was bold. “Outside of the court, I was (Dennis) Rodman,” Pozzecco said (start from 1:19:10). “Inside of the court, I was Williams, because Rodman didn’t shoot. Like it was like focus on the rebound.” The logic was precise, just like Williams, he brought the handles and the entertainment value between the lines. At the same time, the Dennis Rodman side of him governed everything that happened once he left the arena.

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Italy’s run at the 2004 Athens Olympics remains one of the most memorable in the country’s basketball history. The Azzurri stunned Lithuania 100-91 in the semifinals, with Pozzecco scoring 17 points and knocking down four threes, before falling to Argentina in the gold medal game to secure silver.

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But it was what happened after that semifinal win that Pozzecco chose to revisit. Back in the Olympic Village, the celebration quickly got out of control.

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“Then we play the game of life against Lithuania,” Pozzecco said. “I’m so sad for them. Because they were better than us. But we were like a crazy boxer, you know, like they punch us like in the Olympics village. I give one big punch to Kaj. You remember Roberto Kaj. He was in the national team. He was like big… I punch him so bad.” Kaj was a fellow member of the Italian national team, a teammate of his on the same silver medal roster.

Pozzecco Calls Out Modern Players for Forgetting the Dennis Rodman Edge

The same interview that produced the Rodman comparison and the Olympic village confession also gave Pozzecco room to deliver a verdict on the current state of the game. The verdict was that there are no Dennis Rodmans left, at least not off the court. “I’ll tell you something that I don’t like right now,” he said. “The players don’t understand when they have to enjoy. They are so professional, much more than us. One moment, you’re 25, you are focused on basketball. … but then in one moment you have to still remember that you are 25. And so sometimes, you have to go out and get a couple of beers. They don’t do it. And that’s what I don’t like. For example, whenever you win, you have to get fun.”

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The critique carries weight because Pozzecco lived that lifestyle himself. In his book, he recalled his time at Varese: “There wasn’t a Sunday night when I didn’t make the sunrise with a drink in my hand.”

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At 6-foot-1, he was not physically imposing, but he was one of the most entertaining guards of his era. From pink hair to wild celebrations and emotional sideline moments, the man nicknamed “Atomic Fly” built a reputation where personality matched production.

Pozzecco’s mindset fits a long-standing archetype in basketball. Players like Charles Barkley built Hall of Fame careers while embracing a similar work-hard, play-hard mentality. Like Rodman, Barkley never separated personality from performance, showing that edge and individuality once coexisted naturally with elite production.

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The same player who embraced chaos off the court and creativity on it now believes something has been lost. In Pozzecco’s view, today’s game has gained professionalism but sacrificed personality, and for him, those two were never supposed to come at the expense of each other.

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Ubong Richard

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Ubong Archibong is an NBA writer at EssentiallySports, bringing over two years of experience in basketball coverage. Having previously worked with Sportskeeda and FirstSportz, he has developed a strong foundation in delivering timely and engaging content around the league. His coverage focuses on game analysis, player performances, and evolving narratives across the National Basketball Association.

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Ved Vaze

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