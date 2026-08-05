“I Was Super Depressed”: Knicks Icon Stephon Marbury Reveals Why He Left the NBA for China

The renaissance of the New York Knicks has been bringing one of their icons, Stephon Marbury, around the Empire State much more often. But for a while, NBA fans worried if they had lost one of the most charismatic players to China. But the multinational NBA star recently opened up about the emotional, personal, and professional struggles that drove him away from the NBA and across the globe to redefine his career in China.

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Thanasis Antetokounmpo hosted Marbury on The Thanalysis Show in 2024 and brought it back in 2026, when Marbury’s emotional connection to China had grown deeper. He revealed to the Greek NBA player that he went through a period of severe grief in his personal life during his tenure with the Knicks that culminated in his historic move to the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) in 2010.

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“I was dealing with a lot. I was super depressed,” Marbury shared during the interview. “My dad was rushed to the hospital, and my dad passed away while I was on the court. And then my dad died, then my coach died like a week later, my aunt died, and then my mom checked in the hospital on her deathbed. So it was like a lot. And then my situation with the Knicks, it was going bad. And my brand, Starbury, I was being attacked… I was just like super depressed. I was in a state of wanting to kil- myself, feeling like I wanted to kil- myself, not wanting to be here because of dealing with the stress and pressure of losing people that I love.”

Marbury explained that a rapid succession of tragic losses pushed him to a mental breaking point. While playing in front of his home crowd at MSG, he suffered a devastating wave of bereavement in a very brief timeframe, alongside mounting difficulties with the Knicks franchise and his signature sneaker line, Starbury.

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Guidance from his surgeon, Dr. William Hamilton, helped him get through the dark period. When a friend suggested exploring basketball opportunities in China, citing the country’s 300 million hoopers and vast retail potential for Starbury, Marbury reconsidered his future.

The former NBA All-Star took a leap of faith by going to a country of roughly 5,000 enthusiastic fans at the airport. Marbury knew he had found a new sanctuary, marking a turning point that kept him in China past his initial departure in 2009–2010.

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What began as a professional reset became a remarkable international sports transition in modern history. Marbury achieved legendary status in the CBA, leading the Beijing Ducks to three championships (2012, 2014, and 2015) and earning a permanent statue outside the team’s arena and a dedicated museum in Beijing. Following his retirement from playing in 2018, he seamlessly transitioned into coaching, heading the Beijing Royal Fighters from 2019 through 2023.

In the years since his 2024 sit-down with Antetokounmpo, Marbury’s connection to China has expanded even further beyond basketball. Holding a Chinese green card, a rare honor for foreign athletes, Marbury expanded his business footprint across Asia through youth basketball camps, cultural ambassadorships, and plans to return to Starbury in 2026.

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Since he opened up to Thanasis, he’s lost his mother, ‘Queen Mabel,’ in June 2025. He also reportedly married Voice of China star Wang Yuling in 2025.

Meanwhile, he’s reconciled with James Dolan and the Knicks organization. He got to participate in the Knicks’ historic ticker-tape parade in June 2026. A true testament to Marbury’s resilience in stepping away from the NBA.