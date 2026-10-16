“I Wasn’t a Fan of Shaqs”: Shareef O’Neal Gets Honest on Being Mocked Over Dad’s Sneakers and Wearing Jordans

Shareef O’Neal tried to figuratively walk in his dad’s shoes, made two shots at the NBA, and pivoted. Now he sells Shaq’s shoes. Ironically, without ever trying them himself. And for good reason. The son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal opened up about the unique challenges of growing up in his father’s immense shadow alongside fellow ‘nepo-babies,’ and that it’s not limited to his on-court legacy.

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Appearing on the Silver Spoons Podcast alongside co-hosts Jae’Won, son of rap legend Jadakiss. and CJ Wallace, son of Shaq’s old friend, The Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans, Shareef gave them a tour of the Reebok and SHAQ Brand headquarters while reflecting on the constant public scrutiny he faced regarding his footwear choices.

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The 26-year-old candidly admitted that he wasn’t always a fan of his father’s signature sneaker line as a kid. When Jae’Won noted that he avoids wearing his friends’ brands unless he truly likes them, Shareef agreed.

“Yeah, I agree. That’s how I am too… I wasn’t a fan of Shaq’s growing up either,” Shareef revealed, along with a very understandable reason. “I was just like, people used to make fun of me for wearing them or not wearing them. So, it’s like, I got heat both ways.”

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CJ Wallace noted that in those situations, “it don’t even matter,” while Jae’Won chimed in that “you can’t win.”

“I couldn’t win,” Shareef continued. “I wear Jordans, people like, ‘Oh, you ain’t got no Shaqs on.’ Like, if I wear them, they’re Shaqs. Like, I’m like…”

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Interestingly, Shareef owns some very rare Nike Air Jordans that he often flexed on his social media. But apart from showing off Angel Reese’s first Reebok shoe, he hasn’t shown an inclination to something like the Shaq Attaq or Shaqnosis.

Jae’Won summarized the dynamic as the “pitfall of being a nepo baby,” to which Shareef responded, “That’s what I’m saying. They always find a way to hate.”

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Jae’Won then compared the predicament to his own childhood music conflicts: “50 Cent was my favorite rapper at one point. Then they start beefing, man, that s— f—ed me up.”

Beyond footwear ridicule, Shareef also shared how his father’s blunt, unfiltered television commentary as an analyst on TNT creates awkward moments in his personal life when dealing with active NBA players.

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“That’s how I be feeling like when, when like I’m homies with a lot of people that play in the NBA,” Shareef explained. “So, now that my dad does commentating, he’ll like talk crazy about them on court, like, I got to see them next time. Be like, ‘What’s up, bro?'”

Despite his early skepticism toward his father’s shoes, Shareef has come full circle, officially stepping into a leadership role to spearhead the creative direction of the Shaq Brand. O’Neal initially brought Shareef on board to lead Reebok’s creative division.

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Shareef O’Neal left his work with Reebok to pursue another basketball opportunity, signing with the Sacramento Kings in 2024 before being waived the next day. After also spending time with their G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings, he shifted his focus back to the family business, taking on a creative role with his father Shaquille O’Neal’s affordable SHAQ Brand.

On a previous episode of The Big Podcast, Shaquille O’Neal revealed that he handed over the creative reins to his son to modernize the company’s offerings for a younger generation.

“My son is taking over now because my s–t was kind of old,” Shaq admitted on his podcast, explaining that Shareef approached him with a clear vision to design for the current generation. “A lot of these are his designs,” the Hall of Famer added about the updated models of the SHAQ Dunkman 1.0.

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Beyond helping the brand expand globally through new distribution deals, Shareef also debuted the first Shareef by Shaq Collection during New York Fashion Week in September 2026. Rather than leaning on nostalgia, his designs prioritize functionality and modern style, with features like a classic cupsole, thick laces, and a removable zippered shroud.

But does he wear his own designs? He does promote them but it’s not confirmed if he wears the newer SHAQ brand shoes on the daily.

Yet the evolution marks an important milestone for a footwear empire built on affordability. Shaq famously walked away from a $40 million Reebok contract in 1998 after an encounter with an upset mother who could not afford his high-priced sneakers.

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That interaction prompted him to launch his budget-friendly line through Walmart, which has since sold over 470 million pairs worldwide while maintaining price points under $40.

Shareef’s transition into creative strategy follows his collegiate basketball career at UCLA and LSU, overcoming open-heart surgery and a stint in the NBA G League.

Having previously ventured into apparel through other brands, Shareef is now leveraging his lifestyle background and personal experience to reshape his family’s iconic brand on his own terms.