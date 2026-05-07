“I Will Punch You”: Shaquille O’Neal Issues Warning to Logan Paul Over Tom Brady Disrespect

Tom Brady’s name still carries enough weight to start fights without him even trying. With seven Super Bowl rings and records that may never fall, the legendary icon has earned his place at the top. So when Logan Paul took shots at the NFL’s greatest, Shaquille O’Neal did not laugh it off. He threatened to handle it himself.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At this year’s Milken Global Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers legend sent a clear message. He said, “Jake Paul, next time you disrespect Tom Brady at a Flag Football Game, I will punch you in your face. I had to call Tom; I called him. I said, ‘Tom, is this kid serious? Because I will punch him in his face.’” It looks like Shaquille O’Neal got confused between Jake and Logan Paul.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the host clarified, O’Neal added, “Logan Paul. Jake Paul, Logan Paul, Paul, Paul, Paul, Paul. Nobody messes with Tom Brady in my life. No, I had to call him. I said, ‘Tom, is this guy serious?’ He’s like, ‘Shaq, stand down.’ I was like, ‘I will punch this kid in his face.’ Tom is the nicest guy. He’s beautiful, s**y, all that stuff.”

Tom Brady and Logan Paul turned a casual flag football event into pure internet chaos in late March. During the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles, Brady fired a football straight into Paul’s chest before the two exchanged heated words on the field. The clip exploded across X within minutes, especially because Brady casually walked away grinning while Logan Paul squared up, clearly ready for more. Still, the moment had history behind it.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; NBA analyst and former player Shaquille O’Neal speaks before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Their rivalry had already been brewing since Brady appeared on Logan Paul’s podcast before the Super Bowl and called his wrestling career “cute.” He also questioned whether Paul had the toughness for professional football. Then came another jab earlier in March when Brady reacted to Logan Paul fighting Le’Veon Bell by posting, “Is this my fault??”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, during the March 18 livestream draft event for the Flag Football event at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, drama unfurled. Standing beside the seven-time Super Bowl champion, Logan Paul poked the bear first, asking, “What do you want, Tom? Say something. You had a lot to say on my podcast, now you’ve got nothing to say?” Then Brady fired back. “We might have a fight this weekend. WWE can’t stop me from kicking your ass on that field,” he joked.

Following the incident, Logan Paul issued a public “apology” for Shaquille O’Neal‘s favorite Tom Brady. The following Sunday after the Flag Football event, the wrestling star shared his feelings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Logan Paul’s “apology” to Shaquille O’Neal’s close friend, Tom Brady

“I’d like to apologize to Tom Brady for applying so much pressure on you play after play after play that had you literally fearing for your life,” Paul said sarcastically on social media. ” I understand you’re older. It’s not like you could go anywhere and you got frustrated, which is why you threw the ball at me. And I want you to know that I forgive you for that because that’s what real men do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credits: via @tombrady on Instagram

Moreover, Tom Brady earned widespread praise for his impressive performance, especially at 48. Meanwhile, Logan Paul kept drawing penalties for misunderstanding the rules and constantly taunting opponents.

Therefore, Shaquille O’Neal’s message is clear: No one messes with Brady. Because if they do so, they’ll have to face his fist first. And surely, even if the person is Logan Paul, that wouldn’t be a great sight.