“I Wished I Coached Dalton Knecht”: Lakers Champion Ron Artest Hints at JJ Redick’s Failure After 25-Year-Old Gets Waived

JJ Redick took charge of the Los Angeles Lakers just days before the 2024 NBA Draft. He even landed a potential steal with the 17th overall pick. But two years later, Dalton Knecht is out of the league after being waived by the Purple and Gold franchise. The head coach has faced criticism from fans over the young forward’s declining role, and now a former Lakers champion has weighed in with a pointed message.

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Ron Artest made his admiration for the 25-year-old clear. The former Lakers champ believes Knecht still has plenty to offer and even volunteered to coach him.

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“Man I wished I coached Dalton Knecht,” Artest wrote on X. “Wherever he goes, let me head coach. I love his game. He not white or black. He’s just a baller and future All Star. I’ll make his a– work!!”

Artest’s faith in Knecht dates back to his rookie season. In October 2024, just months after the Lakers drafted the Tennessee product, the former champion was already predicting a breakout year for the young shooter.

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“Knecht from @Lakers is getting rookie of the year. Lakers 4th seed minimum. The kid is the reel deal. Showtime coming back to LA. Shooters everywhere.”

Less than two years after Artest’s bold prediction, the Lakers waived him, leaving the former champion’s renewed support especially notable.

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Knecht arrived in Los Angeles with considerable expectations after the Lakers selected him 17th overall in 2024. He made an immediate impression, appearing in 78 games during his rookie season and averaging nine points in 19.2 minutes per contest. He also shot 37.6% from three-point range, giving the Lakers a young perimeter threat who could stretch defenses. Those numbers offered reason for optimism.

However, his second season brought a different story. His playing time dropped to 10.2 minutes per game across 54 appearances, while his three-point percentage slipped to 34.2%. The Lakers also sent him to the G League in December 2025, marking another setback.

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Redick’s public criticism of Knecht added to the scrutiny. During a December 2025 loss to the Phoenix Suns, the coach singled out the forward over his understanding of a “flood” play. Even then the fans did not like the head coach calling out a young star. Knecht’s decline cannot be separated from the failed trade that nearly sent him to Charlotte.

At the 2025 trade deadline, the Lakers agreed to send Knecht and other assets to the Charlotte Hornets for center Mark Williams. However, the deal fell apart after Williams failed his physical. The abrupt reversal created an unusual situation for Knecht. Redick later acknowledged that the Lakers star needed time to process what had happened.

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The 25-year-old never regained his earlier standing in the rotation. His postseason opportunities were particularly limited, as he played just five minutes across two appearances in 2025. What began as a promising rookie season had turned into a struggle to secure consistent minutes. The failed trade also followed Knecht into the summer.

During the 2025 Las Vegas Summer League, NBA reporter Jovan Buha relayed doubts he had heard about the forward’s value. “I was talking to people in Vegas who were like, ‘I don’t think he’s worth a first-round pick anymore.’” From a hot-shot lottery pick to “maybe we’ll throw him in with the expiring contracts and a coupon book”

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The discussion reflected how dramatically perceptions had shifted in a short period. The Lakers’ handling of Knecht has also raised questions about their recent draft decisions. They have now struggled to find a lasting contributor with the 17th overall pick in consecutive years, first with Jalen Hood-Schifino in 2023 and then Knecht in 2024.

Knecht’s situation is particularly frustrating because the Lakers had opportunities to move him while he still held value as a young shooter. One argument is that the franchise should have explored a trade during the summer of 2025, following his promising rookie campaign. He could still find a place on a two-way contract, but the Lakers have lost control of an asset they once viewed as a promising first-round investment. Hood-Schifino’s trajectory offers a similar cautionary tale.

The Lakers selected the Indiana guard 17th overall in 2023, hoping his size and playmaking would translate to the NBA. However, he spent much of his time developing with the South Bay Lakers before Los Angeles traded him to Utah as part of the roster maneuvering surrounding the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis blockbuster. With both first-round picks failing to establish themselves in Los Angeles, not just JJ Redick but even the front office is facing fresh scrutiny over its drafting, development, and asset management.