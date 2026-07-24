“I Would Pick Kyle Korver Over Reggie Miller”: Jeff Teague Sparks Outrage With Bold Take on NBA Shooters

The debate over the greatest shooters in NBA history rarely stays quiet for long. Jeff Teague made sure of that after placing Kyle Korver ahead of Hall of Famer Reggie Miller in one specific situation, arguing that no one he’d trust for a wide-open three. The comment immediately shifted the conversation from career accomplishments to one simple question: What actually defines a better shooter?

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“It was the only thing he could do. He couldn’t even dribble,” Teague described Korver’s offensive game, speaking on the Club 520 Podcast. And he explained that it was the reason he sided with the forward, despite Miller’s legendary reputation.

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He argued that Korver’s shooting alone elevated him to All-Star status despite having a limited skill set compared to many of his peers. Teague then doubled down with a statement that fueled the debate.

“If I have one wide open three, I’ll pick Kyle Korver over Reggie Miller.”

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The rest of the panel didn’t find it amusing.

Co-hosts DJ Wells and Bishop B Henn quickly pushed back, arguing that Teague’s comparison removed too much context. While they acknowledged Korver’s elite shooting ability, they pointed out that Reggie Miller spent his career creating difficult shots while shouldering the Pacers’ offense.

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“He was our best player, bro. Getting doubled off screens and stuff.”

That’s what makes the discussion so compelling.

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Pure shooting and shot-making aren’t always the same thing. Kyle Korver built a career as one of the league’s greatest catch-and-shoot specialists.

He constantly relocated without the ball and punished defenses that failed to track him. He finished his career shooting 42.9% from the arc, making 2450 triples. His efficiency reached 53.6% in the 2009-10 season.

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Miller’s numbers tell a different story.

The Pacers legend retired with 2560 triples while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Although his percentage falls short of Korver’s, Reggie Miller routinely faced the best perimeter defender, yet he created opportunities on the run while carrying the offensive load.

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That’s the distinction that sets the former players apart.

Even so, Teague never claimed Korver had the better career. His argument focused on one possession and one uncontested shot. While there may not be a definitive answer, it triggered a fan storm.

Fans defend Reggie Miller, rejecting the hot take

Jeff Teague’s preference for Kyle Korver over Hall of Famer Reggie Miller quickly sparked debate among fans. The conversation spread across X and Instagram, with fans split over Korver’s shooting efficiency and Miller’s ability to hit tough shots under pressure.

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But a full-blown support backed Reggie Miller, ripping Teague apart. Here are some reactions:

“Kyle Korver came to the Cavs and couldn’t buy a bucket in the playoffs. Hard disagree. Reggie, Steph, Dame, and Klay are better shooters because they did it when it mattered.”

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“Sleeping on Reggie Miller because everybody forgot he was really the first pure game shooter that you would trust anywhere on the court.”

“Teague is slow. Korver never had the game-to-game pressure that Reggie faced. Reggie was a number one option while Kyle was a designated three-point shooter, not a primary scorer.”

“Yesterday Teague said Draymond was a better defender than KG now this, bro must’ve just started smokin fr.”

“Jeff really starting to not look like he know basketball.”

While Kyle Korver undeniably possesses the prettier, more efficient regular-season shooting percentage, Reggie Miller’s legacy can’t be forgotten.

His legendary clutch history, playoff heroism, and status as a franchise cornerstone keep him firmly ahead in the eyes of most fans.