“I Would Tear Him Apart”: Suns Icon Eddie Johnson Warns Kobe Bryant’s Ex-Teammate After Refusing to Invite Him on His Show

Kobe Bryant’s former teammate has made his post-NBA career around blunt criticism of the league’s biggest names. And his latest has drawn a sharp response from former Phoenix Suns star Eddie Johnson. It’s the former NBA No. 1 pick Kwame Brown. Johnson says Brown wants a debate and claims he would dominate one. At the same time, he also says he will not invite Brown onto his SiriusXM show.

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And it leaves the challenge hanging rather than settling the argument.

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Speaking on the latest episode of SiriusXM NBA Radio, Johnson didn’t soften his assessment. “He wants to debate me. I would tear him apart. Cause he’s not smart. He doesn’t know his history. So if we start talking history, start talking numbers, and start regurgitating situations, he can’t do it. What he will do is start to call me names. That’s what he’ll do. And on SiriusXM, I can’t call names like that. That is the only reason we’re not letting him on this show.”

Johnson followed it with a personal jab at Brown.

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“If I could go full bread, he’s talking about he ate cheese; he’s from inner city. Dude, I take you to my old neighborhood, leave you on the corner, and come back around the corner; you might be bu– naked. He’s talking like he’s tough. Ain’t nothing tough about him. Dude’ seven foot tall, body like an Adonis, and played like Shirley. Give me a break.”

The latest argument comes amid Brown’s recent criticism of LeBron James.

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On The Basketball Show, Brown called James a “marketing machine” and argued that the business and attention surrounding him can hurt teammates’ opportunities. This isn’t the first time he has targeted Bron.

He cited the Lakers guard Dalton Knecht and also brought up Russell Westbrook, framing their situation as examples of players whose careers were affected by playing around James. He also blamed Bronny James’ roster spot for limiting Knecht’s development.

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Those are Brown’s interpretations of complicated roster decisions, not established proof that James caused those outcomes. The criticism has now drawn a response from Eddie Johnson.

Johnson has the credentials to speak about the league’s history.

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The 67-year-old played 17 NBA seasons and scored more than 19,000 career points. He is a longtime Suns television analyst as well as a co-host of NBA Today on SiriusXM NBA Radio. Johnson says a debate should turn on history and numbers. His refusal to invite Brown, however, means audiences are hearing Johnson’s view without getting the on-air exchange he says he would win.

Kwame Brown’s own history supplies an obvious point of contention.

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The Washington Wizards selected him No. 1 overall in 2001. And he later spent part of three seasons with the LA Lakers alongside Kobe Bryant. Following that, the team sent Brown in a blockbuster 2008 trade that brought Pau Gasol to the Lakers from Memphis.

Brown did have productive stretches, including a career-high 10.9 ppg and 7.4 rpg with the Wizards in 2003-04. However, he doesn’t have a significant stat sheet as a whole. Across 12 NBA seasons and 607 games, he averaged 6.6 ppg and 5.5 rpg. Those numbers explain why his career has remained a familiar reference point in discussions about the pressure that comes with being a No. 1 pick, even though he stayed in the league for more than a decade.

Eddie Johnson took a direct aim at that legacy.

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He mocked Brown for having the size and physique to thrive in the league. But, in his view, not matching those gifts with the necessary production. Brown entered the league with huge expectations and never became the franchise center many imagined.

His career included useful seasons and a long run in the league. So, the debate is more complicated than a single punchline.

For now, Johnson says SiriusXM’s standards are the reason Brown will not appear on his show. Until both sides sit down for a discussion, the debate remains hypothetical.