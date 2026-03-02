“I’d Flagrant His A**”: Shaquille O’Neal Reacts to Donte DiVincenzo Disrespect as Rudy Gobert Catches Stray

It isn’t news that Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t like Rudy Gobert. Both of them have taken their shots at one another. The Big Diesel’s even called Gobert the worst player of all time. But who knew the bad blood ran so deep that Shaq hit the French center with an uppercut without any instigation. Or to clarify, the Lakers great would rather do so to the Timberwolves center than Donte DiVincenzo.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That’s the Inside the NBA experience. The crew reacted to a clip of DiVincenzo claiming he’s shot his free throw like Shaq. The Big Aristotle didn’t take to it so kindly. “I wish I was playing, too. I’d flagrant his a– to the next game… I’m going to see you, DiVincenzo. Get some spaghetti in your face,” said the four-time NBA champion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just for clarity, Donte DiVincenzo had an amazing game against the Nuggets. He scored 17 in the playoff rematch and made two of his three free throws. But his one miss was so bad that the sharpshooter compared himself to Shaquille O’Neal’s only weakness during his playing career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaq wished he could settle things on the court. But then he remembered he actually likes DiVincenzo. So he chose to instead slander Gobert once again. “Actually, no, I like DiVincenzo. I’m going to take it out on soft a– Rudy Gobert,” the Lakers icon said on Inside the NBA.

This isn’t going to stop until the end of time. Shaquille O’Neal feels Rudy Gobert doesn’t play like a true big. The four-time DPOY isn’t well-reputed for his dominance on the offensive end. There are a few more things Shaq probably doesn’t like about the Timberwolves center. However, tonight was a night of celebration for Gobert.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The Timberwolves notched up their third consecutive win. And Gobert’s challenge to guard Nikola Jokic was deemed a success.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rudy Gobert explains his mindset when guarding Nikola Jokic

Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves were elated with their effort tonight. The team shot a staggering 54.1% from the field while making 14 threes on the night. But to Gobert, his job doesn’t pertain to being an offensive engine. The towering center grabbed 15 rebounds against the Joker, who leads the league in the category.

Nikola Jokic still performed up to his standard. It was another near triple-double performance, which included 35 points and 13 rebounds. Gobert doesn’t mind those numbers. He views such matchups in a broader spectrum.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s hard for people to understand like oh, sometimes he might score 40, but if he scores 40 and they don’t score 100 points as a team, that’s a win for us you know. So it’s really trying to limit him as much as I can, but trying to limit them as a team as much as I can. You know, sometimes I might not be guarding him directly, but even when I’m not guarding directly, I’m guarding him, you know, he’s watching me, and he’s waiting to see what I’m doing,” Rudy Gobert said about the matchup with Jokic.

Although the Joker generated nine assists, Gobert disturbed his rhythm. The defensive stalwart played a major role in three of Jokic’s five turnovers. Gobert embraced the physicality of the contest and did a splendid job in pushing the pace. The Wolves star recorded four assists, enhancing the Timberwolves’ offense without any roughness inside the paint.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rudy Gobert has played a critical role in the Timberwolves being one of the best defenses in the NBA this season. The 33-year-old is holding opponents to just 53.6% when shooting inside six feet. It’s an elite mark among centers, ranking even higher than Victor Wembanyama this season.

So, despite the criticism from Shaq, Rudy Gobert remains clear with his role on the Timberwolves. And he’s a pivotal reason behind their success this season.