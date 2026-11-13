“If Luka Doncic and LeBron James Had a Baby”: ESPN Analyst Gives Unfiltered Cade Cunningham Assessment After Historic 52-Point Performance

Cade Cunningham is the first player in NBA history to record at least 50 points and 10 assists without a turnover since turnovers began being tracked in 1977-78. The Detroit Pistons guard showcased the scoring and playmaking ability that has made him one of the league’s most exciting young players in a thrilling double-OT win. However, while one former player is excited about Cunningham’s play, comparing him to two superstars, he questions the Pistons’ supporting cast.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Cunningham finished with 52 points, 11 assists, and five rebounds in Detroit’s 144-140 victory over Washington on November 12. He shot 16-of-25 from the field, converted 17-of-18 on free throws, and committed no turnovers. Perkins has been particularly impressed by Cunningham’s all-around ability. During ESPN’s First Take, he offered a striking comparison.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If Luka [Doncic] and LeBron James had a baby, you’d get Cade Cunningham. He’s the closest thing to those guys when it comes to his size and being at that point guard position or point forward that could get buckets, rebounds and assists.”

As NBACentral shared Perkins’ assessment from the ESPN discussion, Perkins’ unvarnished take highlighted what he sees as Cunningham’s elite combination of size, playmaking, and scoring ability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his admiration for Cunningham, Perkins has offered his unfiltered opinion on the Pistons. He does not believe they can depend entirely on their franchise player to make a deep playoff run. He questioned whether Detroit has another offensive option. Someone who can take control when opponents concentrate their defensive attention on their primary ball handler.

“The problem is, it’s not about Cade, and it’s not about the regular season. It’s about when they get to the playoffs, do they have enough offensive firepower to get through the Eastern Conference, right?” Perkins said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then pointed to Detroit’s previous postseason experience, particularly the challenges its supporting cast faced. Perkins specifically criticized Jalen Duren’s performances.

“When you think about last postseason, when you saw how Jalen Duren folded like clean sheets, and they weren’t able to go through him, they lose Tobias Harris to the San Antonio Spurs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Perkins’ concern goes beyond one player’s performance. He believes opposing teams can disrupt Detroit’s offense by repeatedly trapping Cunningham and forcing the ball out of his hands.

“And if the game, the game plan is going to be, we’re going to trap Cade Cunningham until we get the ball out of his hands and we’re not going to let him get it back. So in the regular season, yes, they’re going to win games because Cade is that elite.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Such defensive coverage could expose Detroit’s biggest weakness in a playoff series. They lack another consistent scoring option when Cunningham is taken out of the game.

“But when you get to the postseason, and you’re trying to make a deep run in a now tough Eastern Conference with a lot of competition, a lot of firepower, it’s going to be hard for them because they don’t have a second guy or Robin that they could go through that when Cade is not on, or they’re taking the game plan is to stop Cade, who is going to be that guy that’s going to get them, get them 25 to 30 points.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit’s 2025-26 playoff run offered some evidence for Perkins’ concerns. Despite winning 60 regular-season games, the Pistons fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Cunningham’s 52-point performance demonstrated why he is one of the league’s most dangerous young guards. However, Detroit’s postseason ambitions could depend on finding a reliable secondary scorer who can step up when opponents focus their defensive attention on its franchise player.