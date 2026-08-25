Gilbert Arenas Predicts Luka Doncic to Win Major NBA Honor After LeBron James’ Departure and Off Season Transformation

Self-proclaimed bandwagoner Gilbert Arenas may have spent the NBA Finals rooting for the Knicks, but he’s back on the LakeShow bandwagon and for good reason. Luka Doncic’s first offseason transformation as a Laker already went viral, with fans and media alike stunned by how different he looked in purple and gold after being traded from Dallas. But this summer, he appears to have taken things even further. The Lakers’ Slovenia minicamp gave the clearest look yet at Doncic – longer hair, a noticeably slimmer frame, and a white headband and the footage drew immediate attention online.

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Speaking on his official social media, Gilbert Arenas reacted to Doncic’s pictures from the Lakers’ Slovenian trip, declaring that a leaner Doncic, now freed up as the undisputed centerpiece of the franchise, is set to capture another scoring crown.

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“Oh that’s Luka… y’all in trouble,” Arenas indirectly told the rest of the league. “Lakers Nation, that leading scorer trophy is gonna be ours. It’s gonna have our name on it. Yes, it’s coming to the Cribz.”

Referencing Doncic’s incredible individual numbers from the 2025–26 season, where the Slovenian guard led the league with 33.5 points per game, Agent Zero argued that a trimmed-down version without shared usage alongside LeBron James will be unstoppable.

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“Because if the fat one average 32-33 on you, what you think the skinny one about to average with no LeBron James?” Arenas reasoned. “Like, he ain’t gotta pass it to LeBron James, be like, ‘ah, nah, alright man, you old a– on.’ Yeah, see women do that to you. That ain’t no way he ain’t work out. That’s the wife trying to get half, that is a– stressing. Sometimes that negativity burns you for you to be successful. Hello.”

This isn’t a quick summer makeover, either. The transformation is the product of a rigorous regimen that includes two 90-minute workouts per day, a gluten-free, low-sugar diet, and a high-protein intake, a program he’s maintained since last offseason.

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He’s also referencing Doncic’s ex, Anamaria Goltes, dropping her child support case to work on a co-parenting relationship.

Arenas’ declaration reflects the mood in LakeShow. He previously stopped following the Lakers in the regular season because of their inconsistency, while injuries kept Doncic, LeBron and Austin Reaves from sharing the floor for most of the season.



He switched to cheering for the Knicks in the playoffs after Doncic was sidelined with a hamstring strain. After recovering from personal upheaval and LeBron’s move to Philadelphia, Doncic has taken the leadership of the team very seriously.

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One of his first tasks was bringing the new-look Lakers together by hosting a four-day team-bonding and workout trip to Ljubljana. Doncic chartered a private flight and covered accommodations for 16 Lakers teammates, including roster newcomers Walker Kessler, Marcus Smart, and Collin Sexton.

Photos and videos posted on it showed the superstar sporting a visibly leaner, fitter frame, sparking widespread social media buzz.

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While some online skeptics pushed back on the photos, labeling the summer workout pictures an offseason ritual, reports indicate Doncic’s physical overhaul has been a multi-year effort since the July 2025 Men’s Health cover story. The 27-year-old stayed in shape while navigating custody proceedings over his two daughters, Gabriela and Olivia.

Coming off a season where he led the league in scoring, grabbed 7.7 rebounds, and dished 8.3 assists per game, a fully healthy and conditioned Doncic presents a terrifying prospect for the Western Conference.



With Arenas expecting an unprecedented scoring explosion, Doncic enters his second full season in Los Angeles without sharing the starring role with another superstar.