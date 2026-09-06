“I’ll Fry You”: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Challenges Chris Paul Amid Retirement Vacation With Russell Westbrook

Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook just proved that retirement doesn’t mean the competitive drive fades. It just moves to open water. The future Hall of Famers sparked a social media frenzy after sharing clips from their joint European yacht vacation, just few days after Brodie’s retirement. However, the spotlight quickly shifted when 2x MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, dropped in to challenge his former mentor.

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The Point God duo’s vacation featured their wives, loved ones, stunning European sights, a yacht with a deck-mounted hoop and alley-oop passes. For days, their pickup game on the yacht’s deck has been a viral conversation. Now Paul dropped a photodump of the vacation that showed a competitive (albeit clumsy) game of tennis.

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The vibes got to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. After Paul posted a recap photo alongside Westbrook with the caption “Lots to celebrate 🙏🏾,” SGA immediately matched the energy in the comments. The reigning 2x MVP upped the ante by boldly asserting his dominance in court sports off the hardwood, telling Paul, “I’ll fry you in tennis.”

Those were undoubtedly fighting words and Paul happily got baited. CP3 didn’t hesitate to clap back at his former OKC protégé, responding directly to SGA, “@shai u don’t want no problems!! 🎾” Is it too late for them to qualify for the US Open?

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The playful banter between Paul and Shai highlights a deep bond forged during the 2019-20 NBA season, when Paul spent a single, transformative year in Oklahoma City guiding a young SGA. Fans were absolutely tickled by their banter and also ready with popcorn for this tennis blowout.

But most an array of basketball royalty were celebrating the two iconic point guards’ careers. Westbrook himself commented on Paul’s post, writing, “What a time my brother!!” Westbrook’s wife, Nina Westbrook, was also at the vacation and responded to Paul’s comment with love, writing, “So much!”

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It was also a tiny Banana Boat crew reunion in the comments. The frontman, Dwyane Wade chimed in with a simple “Yes sir!” while the forgotten banana-boat crew member Carmelo Anthony added, “My guys!!! Love to see this! It gets better 🫡”.

D-Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union (who took Melo’s spot on the banana boat) also wrote, “Cheers to love, friendship and the beauty of time!!”

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The viral yacht footage marks a legendary send-off for two floor generals who dominated the point guard position for nearly two decades. Chris Paul announced his retirement midway through the 2025-26 season after 21 illustrious years in the league, finishing second all-time in both career assists and steals. Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook officially called it a career earlier in August following 18 seasons, stepping away as the NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles.

Their joint vacation holds poetic significance for NBA fans. In the summer of 2019, the two legends were famously traded for one another in a blockbuster deal between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder. After years of intense battles for Western Conference supremacy, the two star point guards have transitioned from fiercest rivals to close friends sharing a European getaway.

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Other NBA stars couldn’t help but marvel at the sight of the two legends throwing lobs on the open sea. Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant summarized the iconic clip in two words, commenting, “Point Gods.”

While Paul and Westbrook adjust to life after the NBA, the competitive fire clearly remains lit, even if their tennis skills leave a little to be desired of. Now we just need a date and time of the Point Guard Open.