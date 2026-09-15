“I’ll Never Take For Granted”: Magic Johnson Honors Wife Cookie With Emotional Note on Rare Milestone

Magic Johnson has spent much of his life under bright lights. But some of the most important chapters of his story were written away from basketball. He has celebrated NBA championships, business milestones, and some of the biggest moments of his life in front of the world. Yet his latest tribute was centered on a person who stood beside him long before most of those achievements happened.

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As the Lakers legend marked a deeply personal wedding milestone with Cookie Johnson, his message carried a sense of gratitude that went far beyond a social media anniversary post. The reason became clear in the words he chose to honor her.

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Sharing a video compilation of their memories on X and Instagram, Magic wrote an emotional message to Cookie. “Happy 35th anniversary to my forever love, Cookie. 35 years of you choosing me, building with me, and holding this family together with a grace I’ll never take for granted,” he wrote. “Through the years that made the highlight reels and the ones that didn’t.”

Magic Johnson added that she had been his “partner in every real sense of the word.”

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He also turned to his faith to describe her place in his life, quoting Proverbs 31:29: “Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.” (Proverbs 31:29) That’s you, in every season, my love. I love you more today than the day I put your ring on your finger. Here’s to many more years of loving you.”

The words carry added weight because time tested their marriage almost immediately after they exchanged vows.

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Magic and Cookie first met in 1977 as freshmen at Michigan State University. Their relationship developed through the 1980s before they married on September 14, 1991. Just weeks later, their lives changed dramatically when Magic revealed that he had tested positive for HIV.

At the time, Magic gave Cookie the option to walk away. Instead, she chose to remain with him and help face the uncertainty ahead.



Cookie was pregnant with their son, EJ Johnson, and the couple had to wait anxiously for medical results. When Cookie and the baby tested negative, the immediate fear eased, but the larger challenge was only beginning.

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Their first meeting itself carried a touch of coincidence.

In the late 1970s, at a Michigan State campus party, Magic noticed Cookie dancing and became determined to get her number. Cookie initially assumed that she wouldn’t hear back from the rising basketball star already. But Magic waited near the exit to make sure he could speak with her before the night ended.

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Magic Johnson’s diagnosis eventually forced him to retire from the NBA and confront an identity crisis away from the court. The transition was difficult, and Cookie played an important role in pushing him to look beyond what he lost.

Rather than allowing Magic to remain consumed by the end of his playing career, Cookie encouraged him to focus on what could come next. That helped set the stage for his second act as a businessman.



And eventually, the growth of Magic Johnson Enterprises. Their experience also became part of a broader public mission through the Magic Johnson Foundation, which has worked to raise awareness around HIV.

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The history makes the anniversary post feel less like a routine celebrity tribute.

It appears more like a reminder of everything the couple has survived together. Their relationship began before Magic became a global icon, and Cookie remained by his side through the most uncertain period of his life.

The video may have celebrated 35 years of marriage, but Magic’s message looked beyond the number. By thanking Cookie for “choosing” him through both the highlight-reel moments and the difficult ones, he recognized the part of his legacy.

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No one can measure it through championships and business investments. That’s why it’s a rare milestone.