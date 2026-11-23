What happens when Draymond Green’s Hall of Fame status is questioned? The Golden State Warriors star responded with lights-out shooting against Boston. Even the Celtics broadcasters were caught off-guard. But they knew the offensive performance by the former DPOY was due to his beef with Eddie A. Johnson.

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His third 3 of the quarter even knocked Stephen Curry out of his chair on the bench. After that, the Celtics announcers blamed Eddie Johnson for it. Drew Carter said. “Eddie johnson, why are you tweeting him?” Former player turned broadcaster Brian Scalabrine further said, “I’m blaming Eddie Johnson for this.”

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After the first quarter, the Warriors held a 7-point lead despite missing Stephen Curry (oblique), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Jimmy Butler (ACL), Brandon Williams (hamstring), and Moses Moody (knee). With players out, the onus fell on Draymond Green to shoulder some of the offensive responsibility. And he responded with a season-high 9 points.

Steve Kerr revealed pregame that Draymond Green would play at power forward, and he would need to take more shots. So, while his ongoing feud with Eddie A. Johnson may have provided some extra motivation, Green’s offensive outburst was also part of the Warriors’ game plan.

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The former Suns star even challenged Green in one of his tweets. “Hold up. You playing tonight? What we thinking… 6 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists? Keep that up.” And Dray took that personally.

As soon as he drilled his first corner three, Carter referenced the beef. “It’s Draymond Green; he’s been online today in an argument with Eddie A. Johnson former great shooter in the NBA, so maybe Draymond’s got something to prove.” Scalabrine added, “Yeah, Draymond’s gonna be on one today because anytime you go with beep with guys from the past gets young players all fired up.”

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That first shot three-pointer meant that Draymond Green essentially matched his season scoring average of 3.2 points a game. The announcers pointed out that it is the lowest among NBA players who average 25 minutes or more. He then shot another three at 10:24, but missed. However, he kept the foot on the gas.

At 9:52, Draymond Green nailed another three, and the Celtics’ broadcast continued to refer to the social media controversy. Carter said, “But Draymond Green came to play. He’s talking already.” And Scalabrine said, “I’m sure Eddie Johnson is watching. ” Carter even called it an all-or-nothing start from the Warriors star.

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Anthony Slater added on X the meaning behind the Warriors veteran’s early shooting. “Three 3s from Draymond Green in the first six minutes tonight vs Celtics. Prior to tonight he hadn’t attempted three 3s or made 2+ in his first 13 games this season.”

Clearly, Draymond Green was motivated. The online back and forth with Johnson began when he questioned the Warriors star’s Hall of Fame case, citing his offensive limitations without Steph Curry.

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“Name me a Potential Hall Of Fame player that will have that statistical personal Resume going into the Hall. Then you have players like Mark Aquirre, Tom Chambers, Shawn Marion, and Kevin Johnson not get in?”

The tweet did not go unnoticed, and Draymond Green tweeted, “🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 he mad.” The Warriors star even replied to the comment directly, “Hahaha you named a bunch of players not named Eddie 🤣🤣🤣. Making it me vs them not changing your life Ed.”

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And Eddie A. Johnson responded, citing the defensive ability that gets Draymond Green Hall of Fame status. Then questioned the Warriors star about checking his resume. “Check my resume, even I did that many times. I got more players for you if you want? Just doing my job bro as an analyst. Isn’t that your main job now and basketball is only when Curry plays?”

Draymond Green obliged. “I checked your resume like you told me Eddie. After your first 4 years, you found a role of coming off the bench to add some bench scoring. That’s a great ROLE! You retired with the most points scored to never be an All-Star. That right there would say to me that scoring isn’t the only way to make an impact. I was also ready to applaud you for being a 2x all star but that was the Other Eddie Johnson, and I didn’t want to disrespect my elder. So not only are you not the best Eddie Johnson to play in the NBA… your career highlights as a broadcaster is highlighted by a back and forth with me today. Hopefully I just carried you to that Hall as least… 🤣🤣🤣🤣”

That was not the end of it. Eddie A. Johnson replied that he received 1.2 million views. It began, “Draymond, you checked my résumé and still had to bring up another Eddie Johnson to find a punchline. 🤣.”

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The tweet continued, where Johnson highlighted scoring 43 points in a half against rookie Steve Kerr—now Draymond’s coach. Thus, he pushed back on the “role player” label and emphasized his value as a go-to scorer and leader.

And just hours before the tip-off, Draymond Green would fire back. “He’s promoting his podcast! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 y’all go subscribe to his show… also Eddie… Conference finals??? 🤣🤣🤣I wipe my A$$ with those. I’m Happy to carry your show though. If I came on your show, it would be the 2nd time anyone has heard of it. The first was me mentioning in the first sentence. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

That’s why Johnson replied that he would be eager to see Green average just three points. But the Warriors star responded by converting three shots from beyond the arc.