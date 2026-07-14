“I’m Glad He’s (LeBron James) Gone”: Close Friend Richard Jefferson Shuts Down Critics With Shaq, Phil Jackson Reminder

Richard Jefferson has never been afraid to defend LeBron James. He called out critics who questioned James’ legacy by reminding them that even legends like Shaquille O’Neal and Phil Jackson changed teams in pursuit of success. Jefferson is once again standing firmly in his former teammate’s corner, as criticism of him being a “ring chaser” has increased while he weighs his options for a 24th NBA season.

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Jefferson on the Road Trippin Show on Tuesday said:

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“People forget that Shaq left Penny, left Orlando, and went to LA,” RJ said. “So now they win three championships. And so for people to say that it was chasing rings, and LeBron left the original team that he was drafted, people forget that Grant Hill and T-Mac teamed up in Orlando. And if not for Doc Rivers f***ing it up, Tim Duncan wouldn’t have been there.”

“But somehow in LA, people like they glad that he’s gone. Did you forget what it looked like before he got there? And so that’s to me, when I start to see all these people, especially Lakers and LA people. … And the dude kept he literally kept the all-time leading scorer title in LA. Kareem, that was one of the Lakers big things. Kept it in LA. And it’s been sad to watch. And I’m glad he’s f***** gone. And I promise you, LA, y’all are in for an interesting five f**** years.”

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LeBron James’ approach to free agency is that he wants another championship before retiring. After leaving the Lakers, the four-time NBA champion has reportedly narrowed his focus to contenders rather than rebuilding teams, with Cleveland, Philadelphia and Miami emerging as the most frequently mentioned teams. He reportedly remains undecided on where he will play, with a decision imminent.

Former player and ESPN analyst Charles Barkley gave his take in on James’ free agency. Rather than encouraging LeBron to chase another superteam, Barkley argued that returning home to Cleveland would be the perfect ending to his career. LeBron’s longtime agent, Rich Paul, shut down the idea that James’ decision should be viewed negatively because he wants to compete for championships.

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DeMarcus Cousins on LeBron James’ Departure

LeBron James’ relationship with the Lakers reportedly broke down well before he informed the team he would play elsewhere. Speaking on the Road Trippin Show, DeMarcus Cousins gave his take on how the four-time NBA champion was treated.

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“We kind of watching how the Lakers just kind of act like Bron ain’t LeBron, like, you know what I mean? … So, I want him to go whenever he’s going to be appreciated and where he’s going to get the flowers he deserves.”

According to ESPN, LeBron James initially wanted to remain with the Lakers. However, over the course of the offseason, the relationship cooled because the organization no longer involved him in major discussions about the team’s future. It all began when the Lakers began building their long-term plans around Luka Doncic.