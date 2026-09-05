“I’m Going to Pass It”: Charles Barkley Drops Major Hint About His ‘Inside the NBA’ Successor After Confirming Retirement

Charles Barkley had already made peace with leaving Inside the NBA behind. He had been preparing fans for his exit from Inside the NBA for some time now. The NBA icon’s latest comments state why he expects next season to be his last.

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The Hall of Famer’s 2024 retirement announcement looked like the beginning of the end. Instead, it became another twist in his long retirement saga. He infamously called out Turner executives for not only losing the media rights deal but also for keeping the crew in the dark about their future.

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“So I had made up my mind I was going to retire after last year,” Charles Barkley said on the Bill Simmons podcast. So I said, ‘Okay, I’m good. Like I say, I’m going to pass it to Jamal Crawford or Jalen Rose. I’m good’. So then they’re like, ‘Well, we need you to sign.’ I said, ‘I told y’all I was retiring next year.'”

Unlike any other retirement announcement, this one feels more certain because of one factor—Ernie Johnson. The two have been linked to the show for decades. Johnson has hosted Inside the NBA since 1990, while Charles Barkley joined in 2000.



According to Chuck, Johnson told him he planned to retire after two more years. Barkley’s response was simple. “Me and Ernie are a package deal.” Unless Johnson changes his mind, Barkley expects next season to be his final one.

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“I was like, Ernie, ‘How long do you want to stay?’ He says, ‘Let’s keep their job for two more years.’ And so I said, ‘Ernie, I’ll stay for two more years.’ But he says, ‘Chuck, I’m planning on retiring in two years.’ Me and Ernie are a package deal. So to answer your question, Ernie said to me, ‘Chuck, would you please stay for two more years?’ I said, ‘You know what, Ernie? I love you, man. You’re the best. I said, I’ll stay for two more years.’ So right now, unless Ernie changes his mind, next year is my last year for 100%, Bill.”

As TNT’s NBA future collapsed and the league’s new media rights arrangement took shape, Charles Barkley eventually agreed to remain with the show. Inside the NBA moved into its new ESPN era, keeping Barkley, Johnson, Smith and O’Neal together.



Since then, Chuck has explained why he changed his mind. It wasn’t about money. It was about his Turner family, who worked behind the scenes, with whom he has worked for more than two decades.

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“The only reason I stayed is so that everybody could keep their jobs behind the scenes,” Barkley said. But it all ties in with the retirement saga of the 76ers legend.

The most memorable retirement announcement came during the 2024 NBA Finals. After Game 4, Barkley made it clear that he had already made up his mind.

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“I have made the decision myself, no matter what happens, next year’s gonna be my last year on television,” he said. Barkley also named several people who could potentially receive the baton from him.



“I’m going to pass the baton to Jamal Crawford or Vince Carter or you Steve [Smith], but next year, I’m just going to retire after 25 years.”

Crawford even shared his reaction on Instagram, “Only ONE Chuck… Wow,” alongside a teary-eyed emoji. It was not the only time that Charles Barkley made claims about stepping back from his broadcasting career.

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The Hall of Famer has teased retirement several times since the early 2010s. At one point, he even joked that he would be an idiot if he worked until he was 60.



He also indicated that he did not intend to renew his contract when it expired in 2016. Turner Sports, however, had other plans. In 2015, Turner executives went to extraordinary lengths to convince Charles Barkley to stay.

The pitch included roughly $1,700 worth of wine and tequila, a meal, golf and an in-home meeting with executives.



The effort worked.



Charles Barkley ultimately renewed his contract alongside Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal. Now it seems those efforts won’t come into play, as Chuck, alongside Johnson, is ready to retire.