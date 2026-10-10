“I’m Not LeBron James”: Ron Harper’s Old Jab Comes Back to Bite Him as Fans Question Rumors Around Son Dylan Harper

Ron Harper Sr.’s old jab at LeBron James has come back to haunt him. After the former NBA champion pushed back against fans bringing up rumors surrounding his son Dylan Harper’s personal life, critics reminded him of his own comments about LeBron’s involvement in Bronny James’ career. Now, Harper Sr. is facing backlash over what fans see as a double standard.

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The controversy erupted after Ron Harper expressed frustration on X over the costs of watching sports, tweeting, “How you can’t watch @MLB on tv without paying for it? The fans need to stop buying for sports!!!”

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However, the discussion soon shifted to online speculation surrounding Dylan Harper and his girlfriend, JoJo Lacey. One commenter urged Ron Harper Sr. to step in, expressing concern that the speculation could affect the sophomore’s career and the Spurs. “Before it starts affecting his career and the Spurs. He’s a good kid and this could derail him,” the user wrote.

Harper Sr. responded, “Worry about your kids personal life….”

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His reply prompted another user to draw a comparison with the former NBA champion’s comments about LeBron James and Bronny James earlier this year.

Suggesting that Harper Sr. was applying a different standard in the two situations, the commenter wrote, “But wasn’t you worried about Bron’a kid personal life just about 5-6 months ago? Nooo I know that ain’t the pot talking to the kettle!🤔😱 And this don’t even have to do nothing with whatever rumors are floating around just hypocrisy.”

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Harper Sr. responded, “You think you affect my life? I hope not.” The commenter then reiterated their comparison with his past remarks about LeBron James, questioning whether Harper Sr. had considered how those comments might affect the 76ers star.

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The user also pushed back against Harper Sr.’s dismissal, arguing that the exchange had drawn more attention to him than in the past.

The root of the criticism stems back to February 2026, when Harper Sr. appeared alongside his sons, Ron Harper Jr. and Dylan Harper, at All-Star Weekend.

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When asked about his sons making the league, the elder Ron delivered a subtle dig at LeBron James and Bronny James, declaring, “I’m not LeBron James, I’m not going to tell my kids what they have to do. I just want them to play and enjoy the game…”

Those comments went viral, especially for Ron Jr. and Dylan’s own cringes at their dad’s response. Months later, fans haven’t forgotten his comments.

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The exchange unfolded amid unverified social media speculation about Dylan Harper’s long-term relationship with JoJo Lacey. Neither has publicly addressed the latest claims.



The couple, who both played basketball at Rutgers during the 2024–25 season before Lacey briefly joined the Washington Mystics, responded to similar online speculation in August. At the time, Dylan wrote on social media, “Let the jealous ones hate from afar.”

Yet Spurs fans are worried that this will become a distraction at a critical juncture for the 20-year-old guard. Only a day ago, fans tried to get Harper Sr. to intervene, but he again responded, “Worry about you life not someone else’s life please.”

Drafted second overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2025 NBA Draft, Dylan Harper enjoyed a standout rookie campaign in 2025–26, averaging 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game to finish fifth in Rookie of the Year voting.

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Harper elevated his play further during San Antonio’s surprise postseason run alongside Victor Wembanyama, delivering a dominant 24-point, 11-rebound, 7-steal performance in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals before the Spurs eventually fell to the New York Knicks in the 2026 NBA Finals.

Entering his second professional season, Harper has made it clear he expects an expanded starting role within San Antonio’s core, telling GQ in a summer interview, “I ain’t coming off no bench.”

However, as his father learned on social media, carrying a legendary NBA last name means off-court noise and past public statements will follow every step of the journey.