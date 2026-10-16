“I’m Not Mad at This at All”: Carmelo Anthony And Monica McNutt Clash Over Dylan Harper Refusing to Come Off the Bench For Spurs

Dylan Harper’s first NBA season gave him a taste of the biggest stage. And he has little interest in starting his second year on the bench. The SA Spurs guard made that clear in the GQ interview. And his blunt answer has sparked a debate about confidence and locker room judgment.

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For Carmelo Anthony and ESPN’s Monica McNutt, the question is how a young player should express his ambitions in public.

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“We’re not about to act like GQ was the press conference right after the finals. You know, these are laid-back interviews,” McNutt said, defending Harper’s comment and stressing that it wasn’t a formal news conference.

“The writers work very hard to catch guys in elements where they can share anecdotes and details about enjoying their life. He should say, ‘I’m trying to start.’ That’s how he got where he is. Now, walking it back, I get it. But like, I’m not mad at this at all, whether he goes back or not.”

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While McNutt considered Harper’s casual statement doesn’t amount to a locker room ultimatum, Anthony disagreed.

“That’s a sensitive topic. Like, this is where the maturity comes in, okay? Because you can feel that way, but keep that out of GQ. Let’s feel that way behind… let’s feel that way in the locker room; let’s feel that way to the organization, to the coach; let’s feel that way behind closed doors. We don’t expose that to GQ.”

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Most important, Melo addressed an important contrast: “’I’m trying to start,’ and f—ing ‘I ain’t coming off the bench’ is two different things.”

In the GQ interview with teammate Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper gave what he called the “political answer,” saying he would do what the team needed. Then he changed track: “That’s crazy. F*** no. I ain’t coming off no bench.” Castle backed him up, telling Harper he would be in the starting lineup and should be ready to play.

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Harper later clarified that he was joking, telling GQ, “I was lying.”

Anthony’s concern was not that Dylan Harper wants to start. He argued that saying it this way could give the Spurs an unnecessary distraction if the season goes badly.

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“I’m just saying how this plays out. If it doesn’t work out. Say something happened and it doesn’t work out. They don’t win as much; They not playing as, you know what I mean? They’re gonna go back to that quote.”

However, McNutt pushed back, asking whether veteran guard De’Aaron Fox should expect a young teammate a back himself.

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Melo said he had not seen the full quote at first, saying you hope to start is not the same as announcing you will not accept a bench role. Their disagreement was less about Dylan Harper’s ambition than where and how he expressed it.

First of all, there is a reason the starting question carries weight in San Antonio.

Dylan Harper made his mark during the 2026 postseason when Fox injured his ankle, and the team sidelined him for a game. He put it to good use and gained the trust of his coach. He finished the campaign with 14.1 ppg and 5.6 rpg. Harper showed he could take on a major role when the Spurs needed him.

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While the starting role is still in question, coach Mitch Johnson offered a practical answer.

The team started Harper alongside Fox and Castle in a three-guard lineup against the Suns in the preseason. Wemby and Devin Vassell completed the rest of the lineup. It’s a sign that the coaching staff is actively exploring how to keep its three guards on the floor together rather than treating Harper’s place as a direct contest with Fox.

That doesn’t make Anthony’s concern irrelevant. Harper is young, and a direct quote can travel much further than its original setting.