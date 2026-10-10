“I’m Putting This Out Now”: Russell Westbrook Makes 2028 Olympics Plea After Major LA Honor

Russell Westbrook has spent nearly two decades playing basketball around the world. Out of which, he represented LA on a couple of stints. Now that his NBA career is over, the former MVP has another ambition for his hometown. During a ceremony honoring his community work, Russ made a public pitch to carry the Olympic torch when the Games arrive in LA in 2028.

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It gave his post-retirement plans a clear direction.

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The Los Angeles City Council honored Westbrook on Friday, recognizing both his basketball achievements and his work through the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation. But the retired guard had a specific request of his own.

“I’m putting this out now: I want to be in the presentation of LA, as it pertains to carrying the torch during the 2028 Olympics,” Russell Westbrook said.

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The 37-year-old explained what he believes it will take to earn that opportunity.

“You have to be able to position yourself to have your hands in so many areas,” Russ said. “For me, I’m working religiously, impacting so many people, advancing technology, energy, education, healthcare, mental health, and wellness. Every aspect, I want to have my hands in to help any way I can.”

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Moreover, Westbrook is not approaching the request simply as a former athlete seeking recognition.

His foundation has worked to improve opportunities for young people in underserved LA communities. The council’s recognition was rooted in those contributions as much as his NBA resume.

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“Ask families in South LA about Russell Westbrook; they won’t talk about stats. They’ll talk about the reading room he built at 75th Street Elementary, the same school he walked into as a little boy,” Hutt said.

Russell Westbrook, on his part, revealed what LA meant to him.

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“I wear LA on my sleeve. The way I played, the way I operate, even the way I talk and walk is LA. I’ll never change that… My legacy will be based on how much I give back to the people of LA.”

His retirement still feels recent.

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He announced his retirement on August 12, putting a full stop to his 18-season-long NBA career.

How can Russell Westbrook claim eligibility to carry the torch?

Russ’s Olympic ambitions differ from the role he held as a player. He won gold with Team USA at the 2012 London Olympics. But carrying the torch in 2028 would connect him with that host city rather than the national basketball team.

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There is a recent precedent for an NBA star receiving a prominent Olympic honor.

LeBron James became the first American men’s basketball player selected as a flag bearer at the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony.

Russell Westbrook’s goal is different.

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He wants to help represent the city where he grew up and built his reputation. It gives him the privilege of carrying the flame as it makes its way toward the opening of the Games.

The process is not fully open yet. According to the official LA28 torch relay website, the Olympic flame will travel through all 50 states for the first time during the 2028 relay. It will eventually conclude in LA.

Organizers say the public will have a chance to be selected through a nomination process, with more details to come.

Most importantly, Westbrook has made his interest known well before that process begins.

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His work outside basketball gives that ambition a positive upper hand. Starting from his college, UCLA, to his Why Not Foundation, Westbrook has invested in education and youth development in South LA.

It includes projects tied to schools and athletic facilities. The city council honored those efforts, while Russell Westbrook made clear he wants to extend his reach into other areas, including healthcare, energy, and mental wellness.

His request for a torchbearer is not a guarantee of selection. But it puts his intention on the record. Westbrook wants his legacy in LA to be about what he gives back. And the 2028 Olympics offer a stage on which he hopes to make that commitment visible.