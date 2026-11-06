“I’m Sick of Doc”: Ex-Bucks Coach Slammed on ESPN After His Comments on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Doc Rivers has never been shy about sharing his opinions, but his latest assessment of Giannis Antetokounmpo has raised eyebrows across the NBA world. After taking a shot at Giannis’ basketball IQ and ability to execute within a system, the former Bucks coach has found himself at the center of a heated debate. One ESPN personality has made it clear that he’s had enough of Rivers.

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Rapper and ESPN personality Cam’ron did not hold back while addressing Rivers’ remarks, taking aim at both the coaching reputation he has and the praise he continues to receive.

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“I’m tired of Doc Rivers. Doc Rivers is always complaining,” Cam’ron said on First Take. “He’s overrated with his resume as a coach. I’m sick of Doc and everybody talking about he’s one of the best coaches ever.”

“He never gets it done since Boston. He has one championship, and he’s always telling somebody, ‘Oh, this is.’ His resume is not that good.”

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Cam’ron then pivoted to Rivers’ unique distinction: he’s the only head coach ever traded, a fact he found baffling. He expressed absolute disbelief at how the Celtics traded him to the Clippers in 2013.

“I don’t even know another coach that got traded. Has a coach ever been traded besides Doc Rivers, Stephen A?”

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The rapper then insinuated that Danny Ainge, then President of basketball Operations for the Celtics, tossed Rivers to the Clippers.

Cam’ron seemed to empathize with Rivers, understanding his struggles to beat the Steph Curry-led Warriors while with the Clippers. However, moments later, he tore Rivers’ recent career stops to shreds.



“You can’t get it done, you go to Philadelphia with Joel Embiid, you can’t get it done there.”

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“They bring you in halfway through the season with the Milwaukee Bucks, I know Damian Lillard was injured. Him and Giannis may not have been on the same page.”

While Rivers made it to the Eastern Conference Semifinals in all 3 of his seasons with the 76ers, he couldn’t make it any further than that. For such a stacked 76ers roster, that undoubtedly fell short of expectations. During his time with the Bucks, it went even worse.

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During his 3 seasons with the Bucks, Rivers failed to make it past the first round and failed to even make the playoffs in 2025-26, falling short with a 32-50 record.

With all of these factors playing against Rivers, Cam’ron couldn’t accept Rivers criticizing Giannis’ IQ or his overall play. The rapper then delivered the final blow.

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“He’s overrated with his resume as a coach. I’m sick of Doc, and everyone talking about he’s one of the best coaches ever.”

He slammed Rivers for having one championship, just like Giannis, despite having been an NBA head coach for 27 seasons.

Stephen A. Smith stated that Rivers’ comments were foul, but doesn’t believe he meant it with malicious intent. However, Smith refused to state that Giannis is a player without IQ, instead comparing him to Mike Tyson.

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“It’s not that Giannis is some clueless player who doesn’t know how to think or whatever, it’s the equivalent of a boxer like Mike Tyson,” Stephen A. said on First Take.

He stated that a guy like Giannis isn’t someone who goes backwards, instead, he attacks like Tyson or George Foreman.

Smith insists that, similar to Tyson and Foreman, Giannis goes on the front foot and tries to end or finish his opponents.

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“When healthy, Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the top 5 players on the planet. He’s an unstoppable force and good for 30 and12 a night.”

Smith stated that it’s not a matter of not being able to think. Rather, Giannis has been so dominant in his one way that he has not needed to think any other way.

With Giannis still regarded as one of the NBA’s most dominant players, Rivers’ assessment has certainly divided opinions.