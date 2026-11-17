Dennis Rodman has made his feelings about the modern NBA clear. The five-time champion says he no longer watches the league because he believes today’s game has become too soft, slamming the current generation of players for their reactions to physical contact.

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The comments came during a meeting with sports broadcaster Emily Austin. She later shared that interviewing Rodman had been one of her bucket-list goals. However, her conversation with the former Chicago Bulls forward took an unexpected turn when they began discussing today’s basketball. In a video shared by Emily Austin on X, she recalled asking Rodman whether he still watched basketball. But Rodman denied watching it.

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“No, I don’t watch it because it’s too soft these days,” Rodman said.

Austin agreed with his assessment, pointing to the number of fouls called and players reacting to contact. Rodman then took his criticism further.

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“I hear a lot of b******. This entire generation of NBA players are just b******,” Rodman said. “I’m sick of it.”

Rodman’s brief but pointed criticism reflected his long-held view that today’s game lacks the physical toughness of his era.

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His criticism is not entirely surprising given the kind of basketball he played. His career was built around physical defense, relentless rebounding, and making life difficult for opposing players. The former forward became one of the most recognizable figures of the Detroit Pistons’ Bad Boys era before helping the Chicago Bulls win three consecutive championships from 1996 to 1998.

Rodman’s views on the difference between eras are not new. During Episode 3 of ESPN’s The Last Dance documentary in 2020, he reflected on how much contact players could get away with during his playing days.

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“At that time in the NBA, basically you could do anything you want. Compared to today, 30 years ago s***, you know, back then you could just sit there and literally beat people up, and still get away with it without a technical or anything,” Rodman recalled.

His comments reflected the defensive identity of the Detroit teams he played for. The Pistons were known for their aggressive approach, particularly when facing Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. Their physical style became a defining part of the Bad Boys identity, although it also drew criticism from those who believed the team took contact too far.

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Rodman’s own achievements show why toughness and defense remain central to how he views the game. According to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, he led the NBA in rebounds per game for seven consecutive seasons from 1992 to 1998. He also won the Defensive Player of the Year award twice and earned five NBA championships during his career.

His commitment to the less glamorous parts of basketball was evident in a 2025 appearance on the Full Send Podcast. Explaining why he enjoyed defense and rebounding more than scoring, Rodman said, “I love defense and rebounding. I love it because it makes me feel like I’m working hard for my money.”

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That mindset helps explain why the modern game does not appeal to him. Rodman built his reputation through physical defense, positioning and effort on the boards, while today’s NBA places a greater emphasis on perimeter shooting and offensive spacing.

His latest outburst may sound familiar to anyone who has followed his views on basketball over the years. But for Rodman, the issue appears to go beyond nostalgia. He believes the toughness that defined his generation has faded, and his comments to Austin make it clear that he has little interest in watching a version of the game he no longer recognizes.