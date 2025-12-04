Iman Shumpert Comes Clean About Alleged Scuffle After Cops’ Intervention

Iman Shumpert has kept himself plenty busy since stepping away from the NBA, taking on media gigs and making headlines for both the right and wrong reasons. Earlier in November, he found himself in another bizarre incident involving an unwanted guest at his Atlanta home. He was involved in a verbal altercation that reportedly escalated. Now, days later, more details have emerged about the incident, along with Shumpert’s own version of what went down.

During the interview, Shumpert explained that the woman had overstayed her welcome and refused to leave despite being asked repeatedly.

“Last week, I had friends over, and a visitor at my residence was politely asked to leave several times after I witnessed her damaging personal property,” he said.

“The police were called, invited inside, and they spoke with multiple people who saw what happened. After assessing the situation, the police instructed her to leave repeatedly. She refused to vacate the property after being asked to leave multiple times, and only after the officers escorted her outside did she eventually depart.”

TMZ has just released a clip from that day. It was back on November 26 when cops received a call from a woman. She claimed that the former NBA player “hit her” at Shumpert’s home. Upon arrival at 4:37 AM, the police found the player putting down a suitcase outside his house.

He reportedly informed the police that he had already asked the woman to leave multiple times. However, she refused to leave. During the investigation, the cops questioned another woman present in the house.

Following their investigation, the cops waited until the woman got out of the house. However, as she stepped out, she had an odd message for the NBA player.

“See you in court and on Instagram in the morning,” she said, as heard in the bodycam footage.

Later, Shumpert explained that thanks to the cops, the matter was quickly resolved. While the cops were able to address the situation as soon as possible, this wasn’t something the player would have wanted at such a sensitive time for him. His father passed away back on October 27 this year.

Iman Shumpert paid a heartwarming tribute to his father.

Shumpert shared a warm bond with his father, Odis Wayne. Both father and son shared the same love for basketball. Wayne was an insurance broker, but at home, he was a devoted father to his four sons, Otis III, Ahrii, Iman, and Kasani. His sudden passing was tough on the Shumperts.

After mourning the loss, Shumpert shared a clip from his podcast to remember his father. The clip showed his father and Ahrii sitting together to talk about their family history and their connection. Odis even joked about how he never “risked” playing one-on-one against his sons.

Later, he shared another Instagram carousel post, along with several pictures of his father, accompanied by a message paying tribute to the Shumpert family legend.

“Down goes the King…a sweet goodbye to the greatest man I’ll ever know. You can take your rest pop, u did ur s— I promise. I don’t know if I’ll ever fit ur shoes, but ima have em on everyday anyway. I love you man. Rest In Paradise Odis Wayne Shumpert II,” he wrote.

The former New York Knicks player drew strength from those warm memories for support during this tough time. Shumpert has demonstrated courage throughout, handling some unexpected challenges.