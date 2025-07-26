Iman Shumpert Net Worth in 2025: NBA Earnings, Endorsements, Business Ventures, & More

Ever wondered how much an NBA athlete with not many league accolades but with a championship to his name ends up making? Well, Iman Shumpert might not have many flexes for his decade-long career in the league, but he sure turned his time into money, making millions from NBA earnings.

However, his messy divorce with Teyana Taylor and other factors have been crucial in impacting the former New York Knicks star’s financial standings. So let’s have a closer look at where his earnings from the league and future strategic moves have brought him as of 2025 in terms of net worth.

Iman Shumpert’s net worth and how his NBA earnings contributed

As of 2025, Iman Shumpert’s net worth is widely estimated to fall somewhere in the low-to-mid tens of millions. While Celebrity Net Worth puts it around $10 million, various sports sources peg it closer to $16 million. So where does that money come from—and where did some of it go?

A big part of Shumpert’s wealth comes straight from his NBA career. He raked in more than $48 million in salaries during his time on the court. Of course, that figure doesn’t account for the real-world deductions: taxes, expenses, and personal life changes like his divorce. When he and singer Teyana Taylor ended their marriage in 2024, reports suggested their joint fortune hovered around $35 million. Taylor reportedly walked away with several properties, and ongoing child support further trimmed down Shumpert’s accessible wealth.

Still, he’s been smart about transitioning into new ventures. In recent years, he’s moved into the music scene and has begun investing in real estate—efforts that could build his post-NBA portfolio. Looking back, Shumpert’s NBA earnings really did lay the groundwork. Drafted 17th overall in 2011, he signed a four-year rookie deal with the Knicks worth about $7.5 million. His salary grew steadily—from $1.3 million in his first year to $2.5 million by 2014–15.

Then came his big payday. In 2015, he landed a fully guaranteed four-year, $40 million deal with the Cavaliers, averaging $10 million annually. That included salaries like $8.99M in 2015–16, $9.66M in 2016–17, and $10.34M in 2017–18.

via Imago Image Credits: Imago

Post-2016 title win, his contracts grew shorter. He was traded to Sacramento in 2018, then to Houston in 2019, earning about $10.34M and $11.01M in those stints. His final NBA years included short-term and minimum contracts with Houston and Brooklyn (2019–21), totaling less than $1M. Overall, his career salary rounded out to approximately $48.6 million. However, there is much more to Iman Shumpert’s finances.

Endorsement deals, business ventures and investments

While most fans remember Iman Shumpert for his lockdown defense and memorable moments on the hardwood, his financial playbook off the court deserves just as much applause. Alongside his NBA salary, Shumpert carved out a strong presence in the endorsement game—quite literally. Early in his career, he locked in a signature shoe and apparel deal with Adidas, reportedly pulling in over $1 million per year, according to Entrepreneur Moment. To prove his loyalty, he once shaved the Adidas logo right into his hair during games—a bold move that made headlines until the partnership wrapped up around 2016.

But Shumpert didn’t stop at sneakers. His off-court pursuits quickly branched out into music and lifestyle endorsements. In 2018, he joined forces with Sony BMG on a music project, with reports pegging the deal at around $2 million. And when it came to making waves in the spirits world, Shumpert linked up with tequila brand Patrón, teaming up for promotional events starting in late 2018. Fast forward to 2025, and he’s breaking new ground again—this time co-launching a wellness and cannabis brand, “TSA Approved,” through Glenmere Farms. Word is, this latest venture is a multimillion-dollar partnership.

via Imago Apr 5, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets forward Iman Shumpert (1) arrives to the arena prior to the game against the New York Knicks at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

On the business front, Shumpert has been just as strategic. Real estate is one area where he’s played the long game. He and his family reportedly own multiple properties—apartment complexes in Atlanta, a home in River Forest, Illinois, and a spot in Studio City, Los Angeles. Back in 2015, he snapped up a mansion in Atlanta for around $427,000. He also bought a 4,400-square-foot home in Illinois for under $1 million. Then in 2018, he picked up a studio house in LA for $3 million, eventually flipping it for about $3.7 million and pocketing a cool $700K profit.

Real estate helped keep his wealth intact, but Shumpert’s ambitions didn’t stop there. In 2022, he founded A Sinner’s Peace Records, stepping into the world of independent hip-hop. And let’s not forget that 2025 TSA Approved venture—it’s being viewed as a major move in the wellness space. Add in reported investments in tech startups and fashion, and it’s clear he’s built a wide-reaching business portfolio.

How did he manage all this without breaking the bank? Credit goes to his saving habits. According to Afro Tech, Shumpert was known to stash away about half of every paycheck. That kind of discipline gave him the freedom to bet on himself—and win, despite what he might have lost in settlements.