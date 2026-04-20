Inside the NBA Crew Under Fire Over Shaquille O’Neal’s Comment: “These Dudes Do Not Watch the NBA”

The Inside the NBA crew is famous for their lighthearted inputs on the game amidst the stern remarks. However, sometimes their jokes don’t hit the spot. That’s exactly what happened with Shaquille O’Neal when he revealed his top name for the Coach of the Year award. You see, the NBA has already released the names of the finalists. Yet, Shaq went out of the box, and fans didn’t like that.

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O’Neal said the Houston Rockets HC, Ime Udoka, is the Coach of the Year for him. “I’m gonna go with Ime Udoka,” the Lakers legend said. Mind you, the 48-year-old is nowhere on the list. The contest is between Detroit’s J.B. Bickerstaff, Spurs’ Mitch Johnson, and Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla.

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Meanwhile, Kenny Smith asked Shaq, “I thought you were gonna say Wembanyama.” And O’Neal replied, “I don’t know his coach’s name.” Looks like Shaquille O’Neal forgot Mitch Johnson’s name. Well, just two days ago, after the Lakers-Rockets game, the 54-year-old called out the game, saying it didn’t feel like the playoffs. “Feels like a regular season game,” he wrote on X.

And now, two days later, O’Neal wants to see Ime Udoka as the Coach of the Year. Well, this joke didn’t sit well with the fans as they went all-out against Shaq’s antics.

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Shaquille O’Neal faces harsh remarks from NBA fans

“These dudes do not watch the NBA,” one of them said. Well, statistically speaking, Bickerstaff, Johnson, and Mazzulla have done better work than Udoka. When Gregg Popovich left the sidelines due to sickness, Mitch held the reins of the San Antonio Spurs. They finished last season 13th in the West, and now they are a championship favorite with over 75% win percentage. J.B. Bickerstaff turned the Pistons into a force in the East, entering the playoffs as the 1st seed. Meanwhile, Joe Mazzulla and the C’s breathed stealthily when no one believed in them in Jayson Tatum’s absence.

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Meanwhile, Ime Udoka and the Houston Rockets have experienced a roller-coaster season with bouts of consecutive losses and a 52-30 record in the regular season. Therefore, another one wrote, “This once again, further proves that they don’t actually watch the sport they covet.”

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On the other hand, someone commented, “They don’t know sh– and the only one who tries to go a bit deeper with his opinions is Smith.” According to the viewers, only Kenny Smith shares a deep insight into the league and the games, while others like Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley don’t.

USA Today via Reuters Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Shaquille O’Neal looks on before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

“Does Shaq still think Ime coaches the Celtics? What year is he stuck in?” In the 2021-22 the Boston Celtics started their season with an 18-21 record. While many believed they wouldn’t make it through to the postseason. They did. Under Udoka’s leadership, the C’s made it to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010. However, they lost to the Golden State Warriors. So, maybe Shaquille O’Neal is stuck in the glory era of Udoka?

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Lastly, someone said, “Great ambassadors for the sport. Clowns.” Well, that just summarizes the fans’ sentiments after O’Neal’s joke.

Shaquille O’Neal unknowingly crossed a line this time, and fans refused to laugh it off. His offbeat pick, followed by a glaring slip on a rising coach, only fueled doubts about his engagement. Meanwhile, others built real cases through consistency and impact. As a result, frustration spilled over. The message is clear. Entertainment is welcome, but credibility still matters.