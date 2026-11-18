Getting benched in the NBA usually means a player has done something wrong. It could be a costly mistake, a poor stretch of basketball, or a decision by the coaching staff to change the momentum of a game. But when a team is fighting to secure a win, leaving one of its best players out of a crucial possession can raise just as many questions.

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That was the situation surrounding Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee after his team’s heartbreaking 118-114 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite Naz Reid putting together a strong performance, Lee’s late-game lineup decisions became a major talking point, prompting former NBA guard Raymond Felton to question the coach’s judgment.

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“To sit Naz Reid down when you got an opportunity to win and he’s one of your best players and you claim you got your other two best players on minute restrictions, so, you know, they not playing and then you sit Naz Reid down as well. It’s something a little fishy about that,” Felton said in the To the Baha podcast in a video shared on X.

“They might need to investigate him. They talking about players, you need to start investigating these coaches doing some of this sh*t too, because that don’t make no sense. Why are you not playing this man? This man was hooping. Man had 23 and 11.”

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Charlotte appeared to be on its way to an impressive road victory before the Lakers mounted a comeback. The Hornets built an 18-point second-half advantage, but the Lakers mounted a comeback, with Quentin Grimes erupting for 47 points, including 21 in the fourth quarter, to help Los Angeles force overtime and eventually secure its ninth consecutive win.

Reid was among Charlotte’s most productive players that night, finishing with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Brandon Miller added 28 points, while Coby White contributed 19.

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However, the Hornets struggled to get their best available offensive options onto the floor during the closing stretch. Miller and White did not play in overtime because they were on minutes restrictions after recently returning from injuries.

Reid, meanwhile, opened the extra period by knocking down a three-pointer. But he later exited after taking an elbow from Collin Sexton with 18 seconds remaining. Charlotte then found itself relying on a different combination of players during its final possessions.

With the Hornets trailing by one and needing a basket, Lee used a lineup featuring Christian Anderson, Sion James, Royce O’Neale, Liam McNeeley, and Grant Williams. Charlotte failed to capitalize on its opportunity, committing costly turnovers as the Lakers closed out the victory.

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The circumstances made the decision particularly frustrating for Felton. Reid had already delivered a double-double and was one of the team’s most productive players throughout the contest. Although his late exit was caused by the collision with Sexton, Felton questioned why Charlotte’s coaching decisions left the team without its primary contributors when the game was on the line.

This was not the first time Lee’s handling of Reid had attracted attention. On October 28, the Hornets coach made the surprising decision to bench Reid for the entire second half of Charlotte’s 97-89 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Reid had started the game and recorded seven points, six rebounds, and one block in 13 minutes.

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The decision was particularly puzzling because Charlotte entered halftime with a 51-44 lead. The Hornets eventually surrendered that advantage and lost by eight points.

Lee offered a blunt explanation after the game, saying Reid had not met the team’s standards during the first half. The coach did not publicly identify the specific standards Reid had failed to meet, leaving fans questioning the decision. Reid subsequently acknowledged the situation and emphasized the importance of responding positively when adjusting to a new team and system.

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Felton’s choice of words also carries weight given the NBA’s recent struggles with gambling-related investigations.

In October 2025, federal authorities announced charges involving current and former NBA figures in separate investigations into illegal sports betting and rigged poker games. Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and former NBA player and assistant coach Damon Jones were among those charged in a case involving allegations of using confidential basketball information to facilitate betting.

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups was also charged in a separate investigation involving allegedly rigged, Mafia-backed poker games. The allegations prompted immediate scrutiny across the league, with Billups placed on leave and the Trail Blazers appointing Tiago Splitter as interim head coach.

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These cases highlighted the importance of protecting the integrity of professional basketball, particularly as sports betting and player-proposition wagers have become increasingly prominent.

However, there is no publicly established evidence connecting Lee’s decisions against the Lakers to gambling or any other misconduct. Felton’s remarks were a criticism of the coach’s judgment, not evidence of wrongdoing.

Still, his comments reflect a broader frustration surrounding questionable decisions that can influence the outcome of games. For Charlotte, the immediate concern is figuring out how to close out contests after another disappointing defeat. For Lee, his management of Reid and the team’s late-game rotations will likely remain under scrutiny.